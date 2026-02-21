The pregnant woman who cried at Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park has given birth to a boy on February 14, 2026

The lady claimed Dr Kwame Nkrumah appeared in her dream, predicting her child's gender and foretelling his future

Ghanaians on social media thronged the comment section to write their varied thoughts on the dream she shared

The pregnant woman who went viral for crying at the burial site of Dr Kwame Nkrumah at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park has given birth and shared a dream she had concerning her child.

The woman gave birth to a boy. While she was pregnant, she went viral for telling her Nigerian husband that she was craving to cry. This made her husband take her to the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park so she could satisfy her craving.

The woman who cried at Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park gives birth after dreaming about Ghana's first President. Photo credit: @askghmedia/X & Getty Images

The lady who gave birth to her son on Saturday, February 14, 2026, said that while she was pregnant, she saw Dr Kwame Nkrumah in her dreams. She recounted that Ghana's first president told her that he was returning through her.

“I had two scans that showed I was going to have a girl. But then I had a dream in which Kwame Nkrumah told me that he was coming through me and that I would not give birth to a girl. Now, I have given birth to a boy, and he is indeed a Kwame because he was born on Saturday, February 14, 2026.”

The new mother said she does not know what to make of the dream, but she believes there is some mystery about her child.

Netizens react to pregnant woman's dream

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@MessiOrji said:

"God is just telling you that the child is great. Destined for greatness. Keep him from public eyes and pray for him. The child is born for liberation."

@Nanaezze wrote:

"They shouldn’t come and deceive anybody. After taking banku and dreaming."

@Majesty_king17 said:

"He’s a Nigerian, and Kwame Nkrumah isn’t coming through as a Nigerian immigrant. Stop eating heavily before you sleep. You think we're joking here."

