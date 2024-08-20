Amerado, in an interview, recounted some of the past challenges he and his family encountered

Ghanaian rapper Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, popularly known as Amerado, opened up about his struggles growing up in Kumasi.

Amerado shares struggles growing up

In an interview with actress Emelia Brobbey on her Okukuseku talk show on Adom TV, Amerado shared how he could not attend university after completing his Senior High School education at the KNUST Senior High School.

According to the rapper, he gained admission to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and Akrokerri College of Education. However, his mother could not afford the fees.

He said:

"I completed Senior High School and gained admission to the Akrokerri College of Education and KNUST but couldn't go because my mother could not afford it. I had no plans to go to KNUST because I knew my mother could not afford their fees. I only wanted to go to the training college and they accepted."

Rapper Amerado noted that his mother and some individuals took care of him when he was growing up, as his dad passed away at the age of 13.

He added that he was finally able to further his education at the University of Ghana with the money he earned after gaining prominence in the Ghanaian music scene.

He said:

"My mother and some unknown individuals took care of me because my father passed away when I was 13 years old. I always wanted to continue schooling because of my promise to my father. There was no money then, so I had to save money from music shows with the help of my team, who advised me to buy forms. I bought the forms and gained admission at the University of Ghana two years ago."

Reactions to Amerado's comments

Qsaga1 commented:

"Hmmm, A true life story… Yɛ mu bi mo rebrɛ saa ara 🙏 Nyame ne hene.."

ibra cadabra commented:

"That is my snr from KNUST SHS. Back in the days he was called Rap pagez and he used to hardcore raps at entertainment night."

user3800443915322 commented:

"My brother God will bless you, never give up, same story I'm in, it will be well with us someday."

Nanahemaa Adepa 172 commented:

"Oh God of favour, please help Amerado for me 🙏🏾."

Akua Serwaa commented:

"Wisely don’t give up."

