New Mamponghene: Late Daasebre Osei Bonsu's Wife Emotional as Council Finds Her Husband's Successor
- It was an emotional moment when the late Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II's wife, Mrs Janet Gyimah-Kesse, met her husband's successor
- The new Mamponghene, when approved by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, would bear Mrs Gyimah-Kesse's husband's stool name
- The royal widow was near tears as she interacted with her husband's successor for the first time after his nomination
The late Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II's wife, Mrs Janet Gyimah-Kesse, was among the many royal dignitaries present when the new Mamponghene was outdoored.
The newly nominated paramount chief, Nana Osei Bonsu, was outdoored in public after a traditional gathering in Mampong and carried shoulder high through the town.
Osei Bonsu, believed to be the biological brother of Mamponghemaa Nana Agyakoma Difie II holds a Master’s degree in Geo-Information and Earth Observation at the University of Twente in the Netherlands, followed by a second Master’s in Computational Science and Engineering from the University of Munich, Germany.
Before his nomination, he was serving as the Product and Service Group Manager at GAF AG, Germany, where he oversaw cutting-edge projects in geospatial solutions and digital engineering.
New Mamponghene takes after his predecessor
Nana Osei Bonsu carries the stool name of his late predecessor, Daassbre Osei Bonsu II, who ruled as Mamponghene for 26 years.
In the Asante hierarchy, the Mamponghene, heralded as the Silver Stool occupant, is the second-in-command behind the Asantehene.
When approved by Otumfuo, the new Mamponghene would be regarded as the Nana Osei Bonsu III.
Late Mamponghene's wife hugs husband's predecessor
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mrs Janet Gyimah-Kesse was seen hugging the new Mamponghene, who bears her late husband's stool name.
The royal widow was near tears as she approached Nana Osei Bonsu to congratulate him on his new milestone.
Onlookers who witnessed the gesture between Mrs Janet Gyimah-Kesse and the new Mamponghene also got emotional.
Daasebre Osei Bonsu's wife's reception for new Mamponghene stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.
Appiah Kusi said:
"This is the most beautiful and peaceful thing I have seen today wow Asante. Asante ye fɛ, Asante yɛ Oman Ampa. And to the other families thank you too for your patience and understanding your time will surely come. Asanteman Nkwaso piaww."
Dacosta K Amponsah Dka
"This is one of the things others still don't understand we the Ashantis.....We cherish and accept our OWN. Asante yɛ Oman."
Rudy A. Somuah
"She is now his wife. since he has taken over the throne of his uncle he becomes the husband to his uncle's wife."
Maxwell Asare-Bediako
"Does that mean there is no possibility of rejection at Manhyia? Is that the norm that the selected is celebrated even before presenting him to Yɛwura?"
Gideon Opoku
"Who heard her saying, "aah!!" she literally remembered her husband . Awo, hy3 den!!"
George Mawuli Quist
"Where is the Boahen Anantuo people? I thought someone said it was their turn to occupy the throne?"
Otumfuo addresses amid confusion over Mampong stool
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo changed his mind about the process to select a successor for his late friend and second in command, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II.
The Asantehene previously directed the Mampong Traditional Council to find the late Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II's successor two weeks after his three-day funeral, known locally as 'Dote Yie', which concluded on Monday, June 9, 2025.
Following a power tussle over the palace, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II ordered a delay in the process until the earlier issues were resolved.
