One of Ghana's top nightclubs, Garage Lounge, which closed down in June 2025, is set to reopen under a new brand name

The operators of Garage Lounge shared social handles for the new nightclub and have started giving details

Ghanaians on social media who have seen the development shared their varied thoughts in the comment section

Garage Lounge, one of Ghana's finest nightclubs, which closed down, has rebranded and reopened with a new name.

On June 19, 2025, Garage Lounge announced that the club's final night was Sunday, June 29, 2025. A statement at the time indicated that:

"This isn't goodbye forever. Just the end of this chapter."

Several revellers and patrons who came across the announcement shared emotional reactions to the development.

However, the Accra nightclub, known for its vibrant nightlife and which confirmed its closure earlier this year, has now indicated a comeback. Garage has returned under a new brand name, 'ENZO'.

This signals a bold new era for the city’s party scene. Promising a fresh mix of music, entertainment, and immersive experiences.

According to the Instagram bio of ENZO, the nightclub will open on December 5, 2025.

"ENZO Season 1 begins Dec 5."

The bio also confirms that ENZO is owned or operated by the same people who managed Garage Loung.

"A new chapter by the creators of Garage," the bio stated.

Garage's five years of nightlife excellence

Located in the heart of East Legon, one of Ghana's most affluent areas, Garage became a cornerstone of the city's vibrant nightlife scene.

A visit to the club always showed an electric atmosphere, cutting-edge music programming, and diverse patrons. The venue hosted countless nights of entertainment that became integral to the city's social landscape.

Netizens react to reopening of Garage

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions on social media after @cdrafrica shared that Garage Lounge would be reopened. Read them below:

@EvAnSVaN909 said:

"It’s a loop in our taxing system. That’s what’s happening and people are not noticing. Very rampant in filling stations businesses."

@Kofi58857657212 wrote:

"Someone said this was gonna happen,a comeback under a new name."

@oduro_kweku said:

"Business must still go on."

@gabbyprime_kotm wrote:

"What in the “stranger things” is this?"

@yaw1839243 said:

"Enzo be the locc."

@Morena_Steppa wrote:

"The more you look, the less you see."

