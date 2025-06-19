Garage Lounge, one of Ghana's finest nightclubs, is set to close after more than five years of service

The club announced the closure, set for Sunday, June 29, 2025, in a statement released on Thursday, June 19, 2025

Many revellers and patrons who came across the announcement shared emotional reactions to the development

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Garage Lounge, one of Accra's premier nightlife destinations, will permanently close its doors after five and a half years of operation.

The nightclub's management announced, in a statement on Thursday, June 19, 2025, that Sunday, June 29, 2025, will be the venue's final night.

Popular Accra nightclub Garage Lounge closes after five years/ Photo source: @garage_ghana

Source: Instagram

The statement shared on Instagram expressed gratitude to the patrons, performers, and staff who contributed to its success.

"What started as a bold idea turned into a movement...A place where Accra came alive with music, flavour, culture, and unforgettable memories."

Garage's five years of nightlife excellence

Located in the heart of East Legon, one of Ghana's most affluent areas, Garage became a cornerstone of the city's vibrant nightlife scene.

A visit to the club always showcased an electric atmosphere, cutting-edge music programming, and diverse patrons. The venue hosted countless nights of entertainment that became integral to the city's social landscape.

The club's reputation extended beyond mere entertainment, positioning itself as a cultural hub where community building and celebration intersected with Ghana's evolving nightlife culture.

Watch a video of Garage's atmosphere on a weekend night below:

Garage's announcement did not indicate specific reasons for the closure. However, it offered hope for the future, suggesting this only marks the end of a chapter rather than a permanent farewell.

"You made it what it was. This isn't goodbye forever. Just the end of this chapter," the statement reassured fans.

The management invited all past patrons to return "one last time" for what promises to be a historic closing event on Sunday, June 29, allowing the community that made Garage special to bid farewell to the establishment that shaped many of their nightlife experiences.

See Garage's statement below:

Reactions to closure of Garage Lounge

The announcement triggered an outpouring of emotions from loyal patrons. The club's Instagram comment section was filled with mixed reactions, from commendations for its impact on Accra's social scene to expressions of sadness and disappointment over the unexpected closure. Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh gathered.

_.ewuraaaaa said:

"You guys kra ah you couldn’t have waited for 2 more years so I turn 18??????????💔💔💔💔💔."

browniehen said:

"So happy I got a chance to visit garage, some of the most memorable nights were there🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

mr_davidgh said:

"👏👏 You all truly made the nightlife unforgettable with an amazing atmosphere, lively energy, and fantastic music. It's always a pleasure to be at Garage, whether for collaboration or simply to have a great time! Will miss my stage seat 😂🙌🙌❤️❤️."

realpanafricanprincess said:

"No say… best club in Accra. Sooooooo many memories here. This was MY place and everyone knew it. Im heartbroken 💔."

celestial_seraphine said:

"It was a fun experience working for you guys. I really enjoyed and loved every moment of it. Stay blessed ✌🏿."

Shatta Wale reacts to Kofi Boat's arrest

YEN.com.gh also reported that Shatta Wale lashed out at detractors associating him with his godfather, Kofi Boat's arrest.

The FBI has arrested three Ghanaians—Kofi Boat, Derrick Van Yeboah, and Inusah Ahmed—over a $100 million romance scam.

Source: Instagram

In a video, the musician reacted to news of his friend's arrest on social media, stating that all of his money was clean.

Kofi Boat, an East Legon big boy, was arrested with two others on Friday, June 13, 2025, following an FBI investigation. They are expected to be extradited to the US to face prosecution over a $100 million scam.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh