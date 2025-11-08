Queen Ciara was inconsolable as she bid farewell to her late sister, Felicity, during her funeral

In a video, Reverend Obofour's wife was consoled by her daughter as she mourned the loss of her beloved sister

Ghanaians who visited the comment section of the video expressed their deepest condolences

It was a sad sight to behold as family and sympathisers gathered to bid farewell to Queen Ciara's elder sister, Felicity, during the funeral service on Saturday, November 8.

A deeply moving moment, which went viral, was sighted by YEN.com.gh and shared on the Facebook page of Zionfelix Entertainment News.

In the video, Queen Ciara, dressed in black mourning attire, was seen weeping uncontrollably.

Her daughter sat by her side, trying to offer comfort to the grieving woman.

Mourners who came to pay their respects were also seen taking turns to console Queen Ciara and her grieving family.

In October this year, Queen Ciara took to her official TikTok page to express her sorrow over the loss of her dear sister, Felicity. In a video, Queen Ciara filmed herself shedding tears while looking at a photo of the late Felicity.

She accompanied the video with a message expressing how much she missed her eldest sister after her passing and wished that she were still alive and well by her side.

At the time of writing the report, which had garnered over 38,000 views, the video was captioned:

"Queen Ciara’s daughter consoles her as she buries her late sister", the caption read.

The video of Queen Ciara at her sister’s funeral is included below.

Counselor's Advice on coping with loss

In a comment to YEN.com.gh, Ama Nsroma, a counsellor and head of Nsroma Consult, shared insights on coping mechanisms for those grieving the loss of loved ones.

She emphasised the importance of staying off social media during the grieving process, having a strong support system, and seeking comfort through therapy.

"Losing a relative is one of the hardest experiences anyone can face, and grieving publicly can make it even more overwhelming," she said.

Reverend Obofour announces the tragic death of his sister-in-law during a sermon on Sunday, August 31, 2025. Image credit: @saturdaymediahouse, @absinsights

Ghanaians console Queen Ciara

Social media users who visited the comment section of the video expressed their deepest sympathies:

Abigail Baidoo commented:

"This lady is facing a lot."

Sandra Mensah said:

"This pain of losing a loved one... hmmmm, only God knows."

Kakra Amponsah Boansi wrote:

"See how beautiful it is. When we say give birth, you think we are doing you, ayoooooo."

Acheampomaa Mensah Regina added:

"So sorry, Mum."

