Relatives of Joana Yabani have left many sad after they honoured the memory of the late KNUST student on her birthday

Joana would have been 22 years old on November 22, 2025, had she not met her untimely demise

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have sympathised with the family on their loss

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The sister of Joana Yabani left many emotional after she took to social media to eulogise the memory of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student.

In a video posted on her TikTok page on November 5, 2025, the young lady, identified on TikTok as @angelayabani, appeared very sad as she announced that the late KNUST student would have celebrated her 22nd birthday today.

Relatives of Joana Yabani eulogise her on her birthday. Photo credit: @KNUST Gazzette/X

Source: Twitter

Honouring her memory, the young lady described her late relative, labelling her as a selfless and vibrant person who had dreams and aspirations cut short.

"5th November would have been Joana's 22nd birthday, but instead of celebrating, we find ourselves mourning, remembering the day she was taken from us. Joana was such a selfless and sweet person, so full of life with so many dreams and aspirations that were taken from her."

Angela Yabani then pleaded with anyone involved in the case to ensure that justice is served for her beloved.

"This is why we would like to plead with all involved to help get justice for her as soon as possible. She deserves it, and justice for Joana is not just about punishment but about fairness and also impacting change so that nobody would ever have to go through this again."

Other relatives of Joana Yabani also took turns to share fond memories of the late KNUST student and called for justice to be served.

Demise of Joana Yabani

Joana Yabani was a final-year Biological Science student at KNUST.

She was found dead at the Disability and Rehabilitation Centre on the KNUST campus in the early hours of Thursday, February 27, 2025.

CCTV footage led to the arrest of Daniel Tuffour, the boyfriend of the late Joana, who was named as the prime suspect and is currently standing trial and remanded in custody.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated over 900 likes and 30 comments.

Achimota School mourns old student who was found dead on KNUST campus. Photo credit: @vokofficial/X

Source: Twitter

Ghanaians sympathise with Joana Yabani’s family

Social media users who took to the comments section expressed their deepest condolences to the family over their loss.

Ms Reen || Ksi Creator stated:

"I’m so sad that if this happened to me, I wouldn’t get this number of people to say nice things about me. It’s fine ,though. #JusticeForJoana."

nytta.xx commented:

"So where is the guy?"

Ruka Abraham added:

"Oh God, she’s my age mate. #JusticeForJoana."

Anidaso Sobolo & Juices added:

"Aaaaa, this pain refuses to go away."

KNUST graduate dies after writing final paper

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Patrick Mensah, a BSc Agric Biotech student at KNUST, also lost his life.

He wrote his final paper and left for the house on Monday, August 26, 2024, but tragedy struck when he visited a friend at a galamsey site in Manso.

Patrick Mensah also ended up falling into the pit himself after he tried saving his friend.

Source: YEN.com.gh