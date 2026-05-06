Prophet Roja has released a global doom prophecy about an upcoming lockdown that may hit the world just like the COVID-19 era

His recent prophecy seems to confirm an earlier prophecy by the Ghanaian clergyman Nicholas Duncan-Williams about a pandemic

Prophet Roja's prediction has sparked massive reactions on social media, with many concerned Ghanaians sharing their mixed opinions

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Prophet Henry Samuel, also known as Prophet Roja, has shaken the internet with a global doom prophecy.

Prophet Roja warns of a global lockdown due to a new pandemic. Image credit: De Lighter Roja

Source: Facebook

In a recent interview with Ohenemaa Woyeje on Angel FM, Prophet Roja prophesied that there is going to be a lockdown that will soon hit the world.

According to him, it will be a result of a pandemic, which he claimed would be stronger than COVID-19.

The Ghanaian pastor claimed that the impact of the new virus would be much stronger than that of the coronavirus.

“Airports and borders of some African countries will soon be closed. There is another lockdown coming, and so when we see it like this, we only pray that God should have mercy on Ghana,” he said.

“Although other countries will feel the impact, African countries will have the greatest experience, and the impact would be stronger than that of COVID-19. The new virus has already been released,” he added.

The TikTok video of Prophet Roja sharing the lockdown prophecy is below:

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams' pandemic prophecy

Meanwhile, speaking to his congregants in a video that has caught the attention of many, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams emphatically declared that there is another pandemic coming.

According to him, this would be stronger than the COVID-19 virus, but the good news is that the indicator showed that it is the plan of the devil, as well as greed from men and not a judgment from God.

He stated that because it is not the plan of God, the Christian community could pray to avert it, adding that the Almighty would spare his children.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams further added that the alleged pandemic is not far from now.

According to him, he does not want to be specific, but his indicators showed that the world could be hit by the pandemic at any moment now.

Although the man of God did not detail how the pandemic would come, the signs and symptoms, as well as how it would be cured, his prediction has caused a massive stir on social media.

Watch the TikTok video of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams sharing the prophecy about the pandemic below:

Reactions to Prophet Roja's lockdown prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Prophet Roja shared the prophecy about a global lockdown.

Nana Kwesi wrote:

“Oh, but this has already started because a whole cruise ship is on lockdown and all passengers are stranded.”

Ohemaa wrote:

“causing fear and panic in the name of prophecy.”

Henry Gabby wrote:

“I think Nicholas Duncan-Williams has said this before.”

Cute_Milly wrote:

“The new virus was discovered on a cruise in Cape Verde, so the lockdown is possible."

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams releases a deep prophecy, warning of another global pandemic. Image credit: Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Source: Facebook

Prophet Roja’s Prophecy on USA and UK

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja shared a prophecy about a possible global conflict.

The prophet claims he received a vision involving a potential war between the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

The prophecy has added to Prophet Roja’s reputation for making controversial spiritual declarations

Source: YEN.com.gh