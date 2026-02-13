Abirem constituency MP Charles Owiredu has broken his silence on Russian man Yaytseslav's viral videos online

In a post, the renowned politician expressed outrage and raised questions about the Russian man's trip to Ghana

Charles Owiredu also publicly called out the Foreign Affairs Minister and his Interior counterpart over the trending videos

The Member of Parliament for the Abirem constituency, Charles Asuako Owiredu, has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Russian man Vyacheslav Trahov, aka Yaytseslav's trending videos of his escapades with several Ghanaian women.

Vyacheslav Trahov, who claims Russian nationality, has become a trending topic in the country after clips of his dealings with some Ghanaian women surfaced online on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

Many of the controversial videos showed him moving around the Accra Mall area, interacting with female shoppers and other passersby he encountered on the streets.

He would later invite them to his apartment and record their conversations and escapades with his Meta glasses to share online, reportedly without their permission.

Russian man Yaytseslav's escapades with Ghanaian women

In many instances, he convinced the Ghanaian ladies to exchange their phone numbers with him before convincing them to visit his residence later, all of which he records to share online.

After their escapades, he breached many privacy laws by uploading his content on TikTok, YouTube, and Telegram, where he has a private channel.

Excerpts of his videos were uploaded online, while the full content was accessible on his private Telegram channel at a subscription fee of five dollars per month.

The videos sparked outrage among Ghanaians on social media, with many questioning how he was able to enter the country and engage in his activities without being caught.

At first, many people wondered who the infamous Russian man really was, as he was careful to hide his face in the videos while filming his dealings with the women.

However, vlogger Clement Nana Asamoah of Gossips 24 TV, who was among the first to blow the whistle on Yaytseslav's activities, unveiled his identity on social media.

He shared reported videos of the man with his face showing as he and a lady went to his apartment after a public outing.

Amid the controversy, Yaytseslav has deleted all videos of his escapades with Ghanaian women on TikTok and made his account private.

The Facebook video said to show Yaytselav's full identity amid the controversy is below:

Charles Owiredu reacts to Yaytseslav's videos

In an X post on Thursday, February 12, 2026, Charles Owiredu, who previously served as a Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister and High Commissioner to South Africa during Akufo-Addo's tenure, expressed outrage, noting that Yaytseslav entered the country with clearance.

The Abirem MP questioned how the viral Russian man got his visa approved and issued by either authorities from Ghana or his native country.

Owiredu called on both the current Ghanaian Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and the Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak to publicly explain how Yaytseslav was able to enter the country and carry out his recorded dealings.

He wrote:

"As a former Deputy Foreign Minister and an Ambassador, I can say with authority that no one enters Ghana without clearance. Who approved the visa? Was it issued in Moscow or in Accra?"

"What checks were done? The Foreign Affairs Minister and the Minister of Interior must explain. Our women deserve better."

The X post of Charles Owiredu reacting to Yaytseslav's videos with Ghanaian women is below:

Charles Owiredu's remarks on Yaytseslav stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Killakuttt commented:

"This has got nothing to do with approval or anything. Our women must do better. The guy didn’t force anyone to follow him. They did it willingly. Those with dignity refused to follow him."

Efoavugah said:

"The video was apparently recorded years ago, which means he entered under your watch, so please explain to us now. Did you approve his visa? What checks did you do, Honourable?"

Carsley_1 wrote:

"This aspect must be looked at too."

Yaytseslav clears air on trending videos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaytseslav cleared the air on his trending videos amid outrage from Ghanaians on social media.

In a post, the Russian man also shared his experience dealing with several women from many countries in Africa.

Yaytseslav also sent a message to his compatriots about many African women.

