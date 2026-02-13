Sheila Penelope Bartels-Sam, a former NPP MP, accused the NDC-led government of diverting Ghanaians' attention from the cocoa issues

The NPP stalwart accused the government of contracting Vyacheslav Trahov to share videos of his escapades with Ghanaian women

Ghanaians on social media who saw her post thronged the comments section to share their reactions to Bartels-Sam's bold allegations

Sheila Penelope Bartels-Sam, a former MP for Ablekuma North, accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of allowing a Russian citizen into Ghana to serve as a distraction over the ongoing cocoa issues that the government is facing.

The member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) claimed that the current government had deliberately brought Vyacheslav Trahov, aka Yaytseslav, to record and share videos of his private escapades with Ghanaian women online to deflect attention.

Vyacheslav Trahov, who claims to be a Russian, has gone viral online after clips of his dealings with some Ghanaian women surfaced online on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

Many of the controversial videos showed him moving around the Accra Mall, interacting with female shoppers and other passersby he encountered on the streets.

Russian man Yaytseslav's escapades with Ghanaian women

The Russian man would strike up conversations before inviting the ladies to his apartment and reportedly recording without consent, using his Meta glasses.

He would then share the private videos online, reportedly without permission from the ladies he filmed.

Excerpts of his videos were uploaded online, and the full content was accessible on his private Telegram channel at a reported subscription fee charged in dollars.

The videos sparked outrage among Ghanaians on social media, with many questioning how he was able to enter the country and engage in his activities without being caught.

Top NPP lady accuses government of distraction

Sheila Penelope Bartels-Sam, in a Facebook post, insinuated that the government had brought the Russian to release the videos of his escapades to serve as a distraction for the ongoing cocoa issues.

The government and the cocoa board, aka COCOBOD, have been in the headlines over unpaid debts to farmers.

Their upheavals have generated public uproar, with the Russian's videos indeed getting many talking and forgetting about the cocoa issues.

"Perfect distraction: The government imported the Russian [to] create a distraction from cocoa!"

Reactions to NPP stalwart's comment on Russian

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions below to the post made by Sheila Penelope Bartels-Sam on Facebook.

Mawuli Dake said:

"You sound so smart on this. Your parents must be very proud of you."

Justice Adoboe wrote:

"This my girlfriend is still reeling under 38.2 pct."

Hunter Zola Yesutor said:

"You should be above this. Madam paaaa."

Koshivi Lagbo II wrote:

"Ridiculous."

Francis Adua said:

"Madam why?"

Edward Kofi Darko Aning wrote:

"NDC is a Ponzi scheme organisation."

Madinafuor YɛGuy said:

"We have a good chance to punch well and you want to do this to a good case? Adabraka!"

Eugenia Owusun wrote:

"Hon. you blaaassst 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Yaytseslav responds to Ghanaians' backlash over videos

