Protests have erupted in South Africa against the coronation of Nigerian King Solomon Ogbonna Eziko in KuGompo City

The protests escalated into chaos, prompting police intervention as demonstrators set vehicles ablaze in the city

The unrest in South Africa follows similar protests against an Igbo King's celebration in Ghana recently

Chaos has broken out in the South African city of KuGompo, formerly known as East London, in the Eastern Cape Province, following the installation of a Nigerian king.

Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko's coronation as Igbo King in the South African city of KuGompo triggers chaotic protests. Photo source: NBGAfrica

Source: Instagram

Demonstrations against the coronation of the Nigerian king, reported to be the leader of the Igbo community in the city, degenerated into full-blown violence after one of the South African protesters was allegedly stabbed by foreign nationals.

Reports in the South African media indicate that one Chief Solomon Ogbonna Eziko was recently crowned as ‘Igwe Ndigbo Na East London’. Videos of his coronation sparked outrage online, triggering a protest by anti-illegal migration organisation March and March and other parties.

What began as a peaceful march on Monday, March 30, 2026, escalated to violence when the protesters, some of whom had reportedly travelled from other provinces, forced the closure of local businesses in the CBD and torched vehicles.

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The trouble is reported to have started as organisers were wrapping up their address to the crowd.

Briefly News reported that an Amabutho leader, Phakelumthakathi, announced that a group of foreign nationals had knifed a South African marcher. However, reports differed on whether the attackers were Nigerian or Ethiopian.

About 12 vehicles were reportedly set ablaze during protests in South Africa's KuGompo city on Monday, March 30, 2026, over the coronation of an Igbo King. Photo source: NBGAfrica

Source: Facebook

Some accounts also claimed that a heavily armed group of foreign nationals had opened fire on the demonstrators.

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The announcement triggered an immediate and violent response. Protesters surged through the streets, hurling rocks at roadside vehicles. Two cars were set on fire as the unrest spread further into the city.

Police moved swiftly to the scene, firing rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the crowds. Officers remained deployed across the area to prevent demonstrators from regrouping and resuming their activities.

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Videos circulating online indicate that the protesters set some cars ablaze. According to an eNCA report, about 12 cars had been damaged, while some buildings had been torched.

Igbo King in Ghana's festival stopped

The current situation about the Igbo King in South Africa comes just a few months after another Igbo King in Ghana was stopped from celebrating a grand festival in Accra.

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, the Igbo community in Ghana, led by the 'Igbo King' HRM Eze Dr Ambassador Chwukudi Jude Ihenetu, was supposed to celebrate what they term as Igbo Day in Ghana/New Yam Festival.

However, the celebration was stopped by Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru III, following protests by a section of Ga Youth, who deemed the supposed coronation of an Igbo King on their land as inappropriate.

The setback to Eze Ihenetu followed his embarrassing encounter at the Asantehemaa's funeral, where he was refused permission to shake the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Source: YEN.com.gh