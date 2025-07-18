The Igbo King in Ghana, Eze Dr Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding his alleged plans to establish a kingdom

Addressing a press conference at his residence on Friday, July 18, 2025, he said he planned to build a village for his people, but scrapped those plans due to land litigation

Eze Jude Ihenetu assured Ghanaians he has no evil plans for the country, as he has lived here for a long time and has a Ghanaian wife and children

The Igbo King in Ghana has broken his silence following the controversy surrounding accusations that he is attempting to establish an Igbo Kingdom in Ghana.

Eze Dr Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu stirred outrage after a viral video surfaced of an old 2013 interview where he claimed to have purchased 50 acres of land to establish an Igbo Kingdom in Ghana.

He finally broke his silence on the issue in a press conference held at his residence on Friday, July 18, 2025.

Addressing the press, the Igbo King said the plans he made to buy 50 acres of land to establish a village for his people never came to fruition.

He said he had discussed the purchase with the Paramount chief of Ningo, Nene Terkper, but eventually gave up due to litigation surrounding the land.

Eze Jude Ihenetu also alleged that the Ningo chief offered him 200 acres of land, but he turned it down because he needed only 50.

The Igbo King assured Ghanaians that he has no sinister plans for the country, as he has been resident here for over 20 years and is married to an indigene.

He said he has five children with his Fante wife, all of whom live in Ghana.

Igbo King condemns crimes committed by Nigerians

Eze Jude Ihenetu also condemned any Nigerian living in Ghana who commits crimes and called on his compatriots to refrain from breaking the law.

He pleaded with them to be well-behaved, since their actions reflect on the entire Nigerian community.

The Igbo King also called on Ghanaians not to paint all of his people with one brush when a few bad apples commit crimes, using a local proverb to illustrate his point.

“Every home has a Mensah,” he said, referring to a proverb that means bad behaviour is universal.

Igbo King’s press conference stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some responses from Ghanaians to the Igbo King’s press conference.

the_aspiring_home_maker said:

"Building a mall for Nigerians (Igbos) is wrong. Foreigners should assimilate, not build their own communities, schools, and malls."

prince_kwadwo_owusu wrote:

"Ah, but he said he didn’t buy any land?"

venomsting commented:

"So he bought the land?

queenetteoutlet said:

"Wahaluuuur😂😂😂

lexante03 wrote:

"They should stop him!!! Go build your schools and things in your country. Your people need it."

bikini_shop_ghana commented:

"Oh saa."

kahnsenior said:

"Interesting."

Igbo King meets Okudzeto Ablakwa

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Igbo King met Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in a meeting on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

Okudzeto Ablakwa cautioned Eze Jude Ihenetu to respect the laws of Ghana in all his dealings.

Ihenetu apologised for the controversy generated by his comments, stating that he had long abandoned the idea and had not purchased any land for the purpose.

