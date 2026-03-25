A video from the day of the alleged police brutality on the CEO of Red Clay Ibrahim Mahama has emerged

The Inspector-General of Police ordered an investigation into the assault on artist Ibrahim Mahama in Tamale

The IGP's Special Operations Team denied involvement, claiming the incident escalated from a traffic enforcement operation

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A video of the incident that led to the attack on the renowned Ghanaian artist and CEO of Red Clay, Ibrahim Mahama, in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital, has emerged.

In the short video, the police personnel accused of the attack are seen accosting the bus that Mahama and some family members were travelling on.

Personnel from the Inspector-General of Police’s Special Operations Team, popularly known as “Black Maria, are accused of police brutality. Credit: Ibrahim Mahama/Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

The artist has accused the IGP's Special Operations Task Force, popularly known as the Black Maria and led by DSP Bawah Abdul Jalil, of police brutality.

The Black Maria team denied any wrongdoing and said it only acted to save the artist from a mob.

Mahama rubbished the claims of the police and has insisted that they beat him up after he refused to delete visuals he took of them on the street.

The artist has since threatened to sue the police.

The said video shows some men in plain clothing with bullet vests, believed to be officers of the Black Maria unit, standing in front of a Red Clay bus, which Ibrahim Mahama was reportedly on.

The video was shared on Facebook.

The Inspector-General of Police directed the Police Professional Standards Bureau to probe the assault on the artist.

According to the police statement on Facebook, the investigation will run concurrently with the criminal investigation already underway by the Northern Regional Command.

Ibrahim Mahama cancels prestigious engagements

The artist was forced to suspend work and cancel several international engagements.

Mahama said injuries from the attack left him with speech difficulties and sleeplessness.

Mahama lost a tooth in the March 21 incident and was treated and discharged from the hospital.

The artist fears the incident may keep him away from work for an extended period.

Ibrahim Mahama says he has been left with speech difficulties and sleeplessness after suffering alleged police brutality. Credit: Ibrahim Mahama

Source: Facebook

“Well, the impact of the assault is that I was supposed to be flying to London tonight to give a couple of lectures from Cambridge to Oxford to the Royal Arts Institute in London, then to Helsinki and also to Milan and Venice."

“I cannot really sleep at night because my ribs are still heightened from the assault… I’ll be a bit incapacitated within the studio and just trying to recover my health, at least within the next couple of months."

He was in the news in February for the wrong reasons when a fire destroyed a heritage train he had curated.

Mahama described the development as a “tragic misfortune,” attributing the fire to sparks from ongoing repair works on the train.

He shared photos of the devastation and response efforts on Facebook.

Ibrahim Mahama on ArtReview’s Power list

YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama recently made history as the first African to claim the number one spot on ArtReview’s Power 100 list.

His work has shaped artistic innovation, cultural discourse, and institutional development over the past year.

Source: YEN.com.gh