An old school building near the Experimental Junior High School in Accra Newtown collapsed on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

According to eyewitnesses say a group of people had gathered inside for worship at the time of the incident. The worshippers were trapped in the collapsed building.

Old building near the Experimental Junior High School in Accra Newtown collapses leaving worshipers trapped in the rubble. Photo credit: @GNFSofficial

Source: Facebook

The incident occurred on Sunday, March 29, at around 1:00 p.m., causing fear and panic among the people in the local community and prompting urgent rescue response.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service are present at the site to rescue the victims. Meanwhile, some residents were seen helping the emergency responders to pull survivors from the rubble.

The full extent of casualties or injuries has not yet been confirmed.

Authorities are expected to launch a full investigation into the cause of the collapse, amid rising concerns over building safety and structural integrity in the area.

Source: YEN.com.gh