Old Building Collapses at Accra Newtown, Leaving Several People Trapped
An old school building near the Experimental Junior High School in Accra Newtown collapsed on Sunday, March 29, 2026.
According to eyewitnesses say a group of people had gathered inside for worship at the time of the incident. The worshippers were trapped in the collapsed building.
The incident occurred on Sunday, March 29, at around 1:00 p.m., causing fear and panic among the people in the local community and prompting urgent rescue response.
Personnel from the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service are present at the site to rescue the victims. Meanwhile, some residents were seen helping the emergency responders to pull survivors from the rubble.
The full extent of casualties or injuries has not yet been confirmed.
Authorities are expected to launch a full investigation into the cause of the collapse, amid rising concerns over building safety and structural integrity in the area.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh