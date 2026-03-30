Prophet Lion's prophecy has resurfaced after the recent collapsed building in Accra Newtown, trapping several Christian worshippers

In the video, the man of God detailed a vision he had about a story building in Ghana collapsing and killing people who were inside at the time

The pastor's controversial prophecy has sparked massive reactions on social media, as concerned Ghanaians have shared varied comments

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A Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Lion's prophecy, has resurfaced online after an old school building in Accra Newtown collapsed, trapping several worshippers.

Prophet Lion's prophecy about a collapsed building resurfaces after the Accra Newtown disaster. Image credit:@efiansemtv, TV3 Ghana

Source: Facebook

The disaster occurred on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at around 1:00 p.m., causing fear and panic among the people in the local community and prompting an urgent rescue response.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service went to the site to rescue the victims. Meanwhile, some residents were seen helping the emergency responders to pull survivors from the rubble.

Authorities are expected to launch a full investigation into the cause of the collapse, amid rising concerns over building safety and structural integrity in the area.

Meanwhile, Hafiz, a resident of Accra Newtown who witnessed the collapse of the building, told Citi FM what transpired.

In a Facebook video, he said he and some friends were walking on the street when they heard a loud noise. He recounted that the area immediately became so dusty that they could not see each other.

However, they could hear each other, so they continued speaking until the dust had cleared. Hafiz then explained that they moved closer to the scene to ascertain what had happened.

While the emergency responders were busy rescuing the worshippers who were trapped in the rubble, some politicians, including the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo and the Mayor of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Michael Kpakpo Allotey, visited the site.

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, who was present at the scene, disclosed that about 20 persons were rescued from the devastating school building collapse, confirming three deceased persons comprised one male and two females.

The Facebook video of the building collapse aftermath is below:

Prophet Lion resurfaced prophecy about collapse building

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Prophet Lion shared a vision he had about a storey building collapsing, causing the death of many.

" The holy spirit lifted me to a tall building. All of a sudden, the building collapsed, killing many people. Although I do not know how the disaster would occur, it would affect the lives of many. There is a tragedy ahead of us," he said.

He further added that the year 2026 is allegedly full of tragic news, but God would prevail.

"The year 2026 is full of mysteries and fears," he added.

The recently collapsed old building in Accra Newtown could mean Prophet Lion's prophecy might have materialised.

The TikTok video of Prophet Lion is below:

Reactions to Prophet Lion's prophecy

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Prophet Lion's prophecy resurfaced.

Suave wrote:

"Eii, is it the Accra Newtown disaster or is there another one? I just came here after the incident."

Jennifer wrote:

" I think it's about time we take prophecies seriously in this country."

Sammy wrote:

"When did he say this because I do not understand. If he really gave that prophecy before the disaster, then it is serious

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak confirms three dead in the collapsed old building in Accra Newtown. Image credit: @Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak

Source: Facebook

Part of Amasaman China Mall collapses

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Amasaman China Mall was closed after a partial collapse left two people injured and some goods destroyed.

Ga West officials cite structural integrity issues and implement safety recommendations before reopening.

The Ga West MCE, John Desmond Sowah Nai, explained initial findings after an assessment of the building collapse.

Source: YEN.com.gh