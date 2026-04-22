Medikal Narrates How He Spent GHC3m on BYK Concert at Stadium

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has indicated he spent GH¢3 million of his own money staging the "Beyond Kontrol" concert at the Accra Sports Stadium in December 2025.

and says the investment is proof he deserves to be recognised as the country's top artiste.

Speaking on Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz, Medikal said the independently financed concert drew over 40,000 fans, with supporters travelling from Togo and Nigeria to attend.

He described it as the most ambitious project of his career.

The rapper is positioning the BYK concert as central evidence in his bid for Artiste of the Year at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

He argued that his contribution to the industry goes well beyond releasing music, pointing to his consistent investment in live shows and his track record of platforming emerging artistes.

"I deserve my credit in this industry. I put in so much work bringing out songs and putting so many people on," he said.

Medikal's comments reflect a wider conversation in Ghana's music industry about how artistes are valued, and whether commercial investment and crowd-pulling power translate into critical and institutional recognition.

With the Telecel Ghana Music Awards campaign season now in full swing, his public push signals he intends to make the strongest possible case for the industry's top honour.

Source: YEN.com.gh