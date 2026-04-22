Renowned Ghanaian lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata has opened up about a deeply worrying experience during his time in prison, opening up about an attempt to harm him

He said that the experience shaped his perspective on life and reshaped his understanding of hardship and resilience

He expressed gratitude to the whistleblower for providing the information, suggesting that it may have played a crucial role in ensuring his safety

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Seasoned Ghanaian lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata has opened up about a chilling experience during his time in prison, noting that his wife was warned of an alleged plot to poison him.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews, Tsikata described his time behind bars as both sobering and eye-opening, noting that it made him reflect deeply on the privileges he had previously enjoyed.

Tsatsu Tsikata shares details of his prison experience during an interview on JoyNews. Photo credit: Tsatsu Tsikata/Facebook

Source: Facebook

“Life in prison was sobering in the sense that it enabled me to see what a privileged life I had by God’s grace,” he said.

Tsikata disclosed that a trusted source had alerted his wife not to allow him to eat food provided in prison due to concerns about a possible plot against him.

According to him, the warning significantly influenced his daily routine while in custody, as his wife took it upon herself to ensure his safety.

He explained that the information was not casual or speculative, but came from a credible source he chose not to identify for security reasons.

Tsikata's wife’s role in his survival

The respected legal practitioner credited his wife, Esther Cobbah for playing a crucial role during that period, noting that she brought him food daily despite her own commitments.

The seasoned lawyer credits his wife for supporting him during his time in custody. Photo credit: Tsatsu Tsikata/Facebook

Source: UGC

He said that her consistency was not only an act of care but also a precaution based on the serious warning she had received.

However, Tsikata refrained from providing further details, maintaining that he remains grateful to the individual who issued the warning.

Watch the full YouTube video here:

Social reactions to attempt on Tsikata's life

Scores of netizens have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the insightful life story shared by respected lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Stigma Bozen commented:

"Kufour helped Tsatsu to became a hero. I wonder how Kufour feels today. Ambivalence? Regret? Tsatsu's humility makes his gift of exceptional brilliance more inspiring. He is the kind of servant leader we need."

Mark Adjei Kumi said:

"Kuffour sought revenge on AFRC and Tsatsu was thrown under the bus very shameful.But God mearnt it for good. I wish kuffour will also be investigated so we can determine if his Government never cause any financial losses to the state."

Andrew Korang shared:

"The NPP is simply an evil party. This is what their so-called “Ye Papa Kufuor” willfully, recklessly, and wantonly did to our legal system—using it callously to jail his political opponents."

JSS leaver wrongly accused by OSP loses job

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that on July 24, 2024, the Office of the Special Prosecutor published the images and details of some wanted people, and Francis Asare was part of them.

Franis Asare, a Junior High School (JHS) graduate, reported to the Special Prosecutor's office only to find out he had been mistaken for someone else.

Source: YEN.com.gh