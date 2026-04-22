Ghanaian singer Francis Amo has finally apologised to the Church of Pentecost following his arrest saga that caught the attention of many

This came after he broke his silence after his release, detailing what led to such an unexpected controversy between him and the church

The words of Francis Amo have stirred emotions on social media as Ghanaians have flooded the comment section of his video to react

Popular Ghanaian singer Francis Amo has finally apologised to the Church of Pentecost following his arrest saga.

Francis Amo apologises to the Church of Pentecost following his arrest saga. Image credit: Francis Amo

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, reports emerged that the Minister had been detained by the Ghana Police Service over copyright issues regarding a song believed to be owned by the Church of Pentecost.

In an on-call interview on Radio XYZ, Francis Amo confirmed his arrest and explained the circumstances that led to his apprehension.

According to the singer, about two weeks ago, he made a cover of a song, but unfortunately, he received a notice from the Church of Pentecost stating that the song belonged to them.

In the words of Francis Amo, he was invited by officers from the Accra Central Police Station for questioning; however, upon arrival, he was told, “he was under arrest”. The gospel minister claimed that after hours in police custody, he was granted bail.

According to Francis Amo, the Church of Pentecost has agreed to settle the case amicably at home, given that the case has been withdrawn from the police station.

Speaking about the song involved, the singer stated that he had earlier sung the song titled “Ne Din Ne Jesus” as a form of praise during a program held by the church. However, he had an inner feeling to take it to another level and decided to produce a worship version.

The TikTok video of Francis Amo speaking about his arrest is below;

Francis Amo apologises to Church of Pentecost

In a video shared on his official TikTok account, Francis Amo sent a message to all the leaders and members of the Church of Pentecost.

According to him, he was wrong for producing the song and not asking for permission from the authorities.

The singer, who looked emotional, asked the church to forgive him, adding that if he said something offensive during his interview with Radio XYZ, they should pardon him.

"To all church leaders and members, please forgive me. You son, I was wrong. In some part I didn't act right. If I said something out there that didn't sit well with you, I am on my knees; forgive me and let God be glorified. God bless everyone," he said.

The TikTok video of Francis Amo apologising to the Church of Pentecost is below:

Reactions to Francis Amo's apology

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Francis Amo apologised to the Church of Pentecost, and below are some of the reactions.

Setdan wrote :

"You are so humble in all things. No wonder God continues to lift you and make you great. Watch out for the next level God will take you soon. We love you."

Amazing wrote:

"That's maturity, God bless you, minister. I really enjoy your songs. You really inspire me a lot, never give up."

Archisticks wrote:

"You did it with good intentions, but it was seen differently. God bless you, sir."

Daniel Okai wrote:

"Apology accepted. Next time, do the right thing. The church is marching on. I love Pentecost."

Ben J wrote:

"Even though the son breached the copyright laws. However, I do not believe the Church needed to involve the police. The issue could have been resolved amicably without the police involvement. Let's love prevail."

Ghanaian singer Francis Amo released after his recent arrest by the Church of Pentecost. Image credit: Francis Amo

Source: Facebook

Coachella organisers sue Afrochella over copyright infringement

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the organisers of the California music festival Coachella sued the Ghanaian music festival, Afrochella.

Goldenvoice claimed that the Ghana Afrobeats event attempted to patent 'Chella,' cybersquatting domain names, and encroached on the US market.

Aside from the restraining order on the Afrochella name, the lawsuit also sought $100,000 over the claims of cybersquatting a domain name.

Source: YEN.com.gh