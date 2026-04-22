US Embassy Cautions Ghanaians, Clarifies What Visitor Visa Holders Can Do in the US
- The United States has outlined what is permissible for persons issued a visitor visa to travel to the US
- A statement released on April 22 reminded Ghanaians that a consular officer can deny a visa if they believe the applicant will not use the visa for its intended purpose
- Ghanaians who reacted to the post have shared varied opinions on the statement released by the US Embassy
The US Embassy in Accra has raised eyebrows in the wake of its latest statement regarding visitor visa issuance.
This comes after it warned in a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 22, that consular officers can deny visa applications if they have reason to believe applicants do not intend to adhere to the rules associated with a visitor visa.
In the statement, the embassy outlined the activities allowed for visitor visa holders in the US upon arrival.
At the top of the list of permitted activities for visa holders, as shared by the US Embassy, is tourism, where visitors are expected to go sightseeing and visit tourist destinations in the country.
Also, persons issued a visitor visa are permitted to go shopping while in the US.
Another crucial activity allowed on a visitor visa is visiting friends and relatives.
Additionally, meetings with business executives, as well as attending conferences and conventions, are all permitted activities for individuals issued a visitor visa.
The embassy cautioned that it is the responsibility of applicants to use their visa correctly to avoid getting into trouble.
“It is your responsibility to use your visa correctly. Some activities that ARE ALLOWED on a B1/B2 visitor visa include tourism, vacation (holiday), shopping, visiting friends or relatives, meetings with business associates, and attending conventions or conferences.”
US Embassy issues statement on World Cup travel
The US Embassy has, since the start of the year, been issuing guidelines and statements to guide Ghanaians eager to travel to the US.
In this vein, Consul General Elliot Fertik has outlined the visa application process for citizens planning to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup, warning that violations such as overstaying could result in long-term entry bans.
Speaking at a media training session for journalists and content creators held at the Embassy in Accra, he walked attendees through requirements, procedures, and common pitfalls.
He disclosed that fans and tourists must apply for the B1/B2 visa, while media professionals are required to obtain the I-class visa, stressing that choosing the wrong category is a leading cause of visa denial.
The Facebook post is below:
Reactions to the US Embassy statement
Social media users who took to the comment section of the post shared varied opinions on the disclosure by the US Embassy.
Nana Yaw said:
“Thank you for the clarification.”
Godwin Fiavor added:
“Perfect and supportive.”
Berneese gets a US visa approved
YEN.com.gh also reported that Ghanaian social media influencer Berneese announced that her US visa had been approved.
In a post on her X page on April 20, 2026, Berneese shared what transpired when she went to the US Embassy for her visa interview.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.