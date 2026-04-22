The United States has outlined what is permissible for persons issued a visitor visa to travel to the US

A statement released on April 22 reminded Ghanaians that a consular officer can deny a visa if they believe the applicant will not use the visa for its intended purpose

Ghanaians who reacted to the post have shared varied opinions on the statement released by the US Embassy

The US Embassy in Accra has raised eyebrows in the wake of its latest statement regarding visitor visa issuance.

This comes after it warned in a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 22, that consular officers can deny visa applications if they have reason to believe applicants do not intend to adhere to the rules associated with a visitor visa.

The US issues a statement reminding Ghanaians about what is allowed on a visitor visa. Photo credit: @Media Photo/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In the statement, the embassy outlined the activities allowed for visitor visa holders in the US upon arrival.

At the top of the list of permitted activities for visa holders, as shared by the US Embassy, is tourism, where visitors are expected to go sightseeing and visit tourist destinations in the country.

Also, persons issued a visitor visa are permitted to go shopping while in the US.

Another crucial activity allowed on a visitor visa is visiting friends and relatives.

Additionally, meetings with business executives, as well as attending conferences and conventions, are all permitted activities for individuals issued a visitor visa.

The embassy cautioned that it is the responsibility of applicants to use their visa correctly to avoid getting into trouble.

“It is your responsibility to use your visa correctly. Some activities that ARE ALLOWED on a B1/B2 visitor visa include tourism, vacation (holiday), shopping, visiting friends or relatives, meetings with business associates, and attending conventions or conferences.”

The US, under the leadership of Trump, has tightened immigration rules. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US Embassy issues statement on World Cup travel

The US Embassy has, since the start of the year, been issuing guidelines and statements to guide Ghanaians eager to travel to the US.

In this vein, Consul General Elliot Fertik has outlined the visa application process for citizens planning to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup, warning that violations such as overstaying could result in long-term entry bans.

Speaking at a media training session for journalists and content creators held at the Embassy in Accra, he walked attendees through requirements, procedures, and common pitfalls.

He disclosed that fans and tourists must apply for the B1/B2 visa, while media professionals are required to obtain the I-class visa, stressing that choosing the wrong category is a leading cause of visa denial.

The Facebook post is below:

Reactions to the US Embassy statement

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post shared varied opinions on the disclosure by the US Embassy.

Nana Yaw said:

“Thank you for the clarification.”

Godwin Fiavor added:

“Perfect and supportive.”

Berneese gets a US visa approved

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ghanaian social media influencer Berneese announced that her US visa had been approved.

In a post on her X page on April 20, 2026, Berneese shared what transpired when she went to the US Embassy for her visa interview.

Source: YEN.com.gh