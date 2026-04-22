Legal practitioner William Kusi, who represents Akosua Serwaa Fosu, has expressed confidence in their legal standing as the estate dispute continues in court

According to him, his client appears to be in a strong and “comfortable lead” to achieve a favourable outcome in the ongoing legal battle

Lawyer Kusi further advised that opinions shared publicly about the case should be treated strictly as personal views rather than factual determinations of the matter

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Legal practitioner William Kusi, who represents Akosua Serwaa Fosu, the widow of the late Ghanaian highlife legend Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has expressed confidence in their legal position as proceedings continue over the late musician’s estate.

Speaking in an interview with blogger DadzieTV at the Dominion Chambers in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, Lawyer Kusi said the current direction of the case suggests his client is in a “comfortable position” to secure a favourable outcome.

Lawyer William Kusi, counsel for Akosua Serwaa Fosu, addresses the media on the ongoing legal dispute over the estate of the late highlife legend. Photo credit: William Kusi/Facebook, KKB/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He assured supporters of Akosua Serwaa, who describe themselves as “Team Legal Wives,” that they should remain hopeful, insisting that although the legal process may be lengthy, he is confident of eventual victory.

“It will be a long ride, but I am sure we will be victorious in the end,” he indicated.

Lawyer Kusi calls for restraint among supporters

Lawyer Kusi also appealed to supporters of Akosua Serwaa to exercise restraint and maintain decorum as the matter is being handled in court.

Akosua Serwaa Fosu and Priscilla Ofori are at the centre of the ongoing legal dispute over the estate of late highlife legend Daddy Lumba.. Photo credit: DEK360/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He cautioned that public commentary, especially on social media, could potentially complicate ongoing legal proceedings and should therefore be approached with care.

According to him, it is important for sympathisers to avoid making statements that may prejudice the case or escalate tensions between the parties involved.

The lawyer further advised that opinions expressed on the case should be understood as personal views rather than facts, noting that everyone is entitled to an opinion but that such views do not reflect the outcome of the court process.

He emphasised the need for calm, particularly on social media platforms, where discussions about the dispute have been intense.

The legal battle involves Akosua Serwaa Fosu, her rival Priscilla Ofori, and the family of the late musician, and continues to attract public attention as it progresses through the courts.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

Social media reactions to lawyers statement

Dozens of supporters of Akosua Serwaa have taken to social media to share their love and show support to message shared by lawyer William Kusi. YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

Gayobi Naa commented:

"We are team legal wives, and we fully commit to the course."

Judy Black said:

"As for the message, we have heard it, but we won't cool down on social media. We will continue to fire them back to back saa."

Daddy Lumba's Celebration of Life cloth launched

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Papa Shee and his team officially launched the cloth expected to be used for the late Ghanaian music legend Daddy Lumba’s Celebration of Life event.

The cloth design has sparked intense debate online, with some fans praising the artistry while others questioned the absence of Daddy Lumba’s image on it if it was supposed to celebrate him.

Source: YEN.com.gh