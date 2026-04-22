Naa Puowelle Karbo III, Paramount Chief of the Lawra Traditional Area, has passed away at age 79 after a short illness

He served as former President of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs and immediate past Vice-President of the National House of Chiefs

His son, Anthony Abayifaa Karbo, a leading member of the NPP and former Lawra MP, subtly confirmed the sad news in a Facebook post

The Paramount Chief of the Lawra Traditional Area in the Upper West Region, Naa Puowelle Karbo III, has passed away.

According to family sources, the revered traditional leader died at the age of 79 in the early hours of Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at the Bank of Ghana Hospital in Accra after a short illness.

Anthony Abayifaa Karbo's father, who is the paramount chief of the LawraTraditional Area, Naa Puowelle Karbo III, passes away. Photo credit: Anthony Abayifaa Karbo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Naa Karbo III was described by many as a titan in Ghana’s chieftaincy institution because of his distinguished service to the people of Lawra and Ghana as a whole.

His distinguished service included serving as Paramount Chief of Lawra (enskinned in 2007), former President of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs, and immediate past Vice-President of the National House of Chiefs.

Throughout his reign, he was a powerful voice for traditional governance, peace, and development, leaving an indelible mark on the socio-political landscape of the Upper West Region.

He is survived by four children, including popular Ghanaian politician Anthony Abayifaa Karbo.

Anthony Karbo is a prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and served as a Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways under former President Akufo-Addo.

He was also the former Member of Parliament for Lawra, serving between 2017 and 2021.

In a Facebook post on April 21, the Ghanaian politician subtly announced the death of his father.

“It is well! God knows best,” he wrote.

Read Anthony Karbo's Facebook post below:

Read another Facebook post below:

Ghanaians extend condolences to the Karbo family

Following Anthony Karbo's post, many Ghanaians thronged the comment section to extend their condolences to the bereaved family.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below.

@Yakubu Baduong Mahamud said:

"A Man of knowledge and wisdom. Rest in Perfect Peace, our Philosopher King."

@Theresa Bayuo also said:

"We are behind honourable, accept it with faith because God knows best."

@Clement Eledi commented:

"Take heart my nephew. God gives and God takes. He left his footprints in the sands of time. His wise counsel will forever be missed."

@Abubakari Fatawu also commented:

"Hon accept my condolences this is yr bro Fatawu fm Tamale very lost our father a great man full of wisdom I was repairing his pick up at town and country planning may his soul rest in peace."

@Dormuo Dery Castor wrote:

"A great soul has gone to the ancestorial world. Journey well oldboy. We shall continue to remember you. My condolences to you bro and the family."

Obaapayin Janet Oppong, a woman purported o be the mother of the late Akwatia MP, Ernest Yaw Kumi, reportedly passes away. Photo credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Mother of late Ernest Kumi dies

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a woman believed to be the mother of the late Akwatia MP Ernest Yaw Kumi, has reportedly passed away after a period of illness.

She died in the early hours of Tuesday, April 21, 2026, according to Akwatia TV.

Her death came almost 10 months after the passing of her son, who died on Monday, July 7, 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh