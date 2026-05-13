Bernard Antwi Boasiako has shared his campaign team for the New Patriotic Party’s National Chairman race

Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh will lead Chairman Wontumi's campaign team with several notable political figures

Boasiako's campaign team includes former Members of Parliament and distinguished NPP personalities

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Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, has officially unveiled his campaign team ahead of the forthcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman contest.

The newly constituted campaign team comprises a blend of political figures and emerging political leaders.

Under Fire Chairman Wontumi Announces Campaign Team For NPP Chairmanship Bid

Source: Facebook

Citi News reported that leading the campaign team as chairman is former Member of Parliament for Sunyani East and former Majority Chief Whip of Parliament, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh.

The current chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, has withdrawn from all party duties, citing deteriorating health and the need for urgent medical attention and rest.

George Boahen Oduro, former Member of Parliament for New Edubiase and former Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, will be serving as Boasiako's campaign manager.

The campaign structure also features several distinguished personalities within the NPP, including:

George Mireku Duker, former Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem and former Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources

Dr Stephen Amoah, Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso and former Deputy Minister of Finance

Sarah Adwoa Safo, former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya and former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection

Moses Anim, former Member of Parliament for Trobu Constituency

Justina Marigold Assan, former Central Regional Minister

Akua Afriyie, former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North and former Deputy Ambassador to China

Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, former Government Spokesperson on Governance and Security.

Wontumi tells NPP to 'ignore his education'

Earlier in 2026, Boasiako urged delegates to prioritise competence over his struggles with the English language.

Addressing regional executives of the party in the Western Region, he framed the 2028 general election as a battle that demands tested leadership rather than educational titles of interested candidates.

The Chronicle reported that he believes the NPP needs a national chairman ready to brawl in opposition, hence his decision to contest.

Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko is one of the main contenders for the NPP National Chairman position. Credit: Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko

Source: Facebook

Who is Wontumi's main contender in race?

Former Energy Minister Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko is the other leading candidate in the race for the National Chairman position.

Last year, he described his decision to contest as a 'call to duty' after extensive consultations with family, close associates, and party faithful.

In a Facebook statement, he said he had consulted with his family on his decision and had also taken into account the broad masses of party members.

Longstanding illegal mining claims against Wontumi

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Akonta Mining had long been linked to illegal mining activities, especially in forest reserves, but Wontumi had denied these claims.

In 2022, the Media Coalition Against Galamsey called for the prosecution of the politician, claiming there was evidence that the Minerals and Mining Act had been violated.

Chairman Wontumi is accused of having his company mine along the banks of the Tano River, with the coalition also accusing the past administration of failing to intervene.

Source: YEN.com.gh