Abronye Re-Arrested and Remanded for Two Weeks Over Alleged False Publication

Abronye DC, the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, has been re-arrested and remanded for two weeks by the Accra Circuit Court

He is facing allegations of false publication, causing fear and panic, and issuing threats against a judge of the Adenta Circuit Court

The court ordered his remand to allow further investigations, with the case set to continue at a later date

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The Bono Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe, has been re-arrested and remanded into custody for two weeks by the Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

He appeared before the court over allegations of false publication, conduct likely to cause fear and panic, and issuing threats against a judge of the Adenta Circuit Court.

Kwame Baffoe, also known Abronye DC, re-arrested and remanded for two weeks over alleged publication of false news. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

According to court proceedings, the charges relate to public statements and publications allegedly made by the politician that prosecutors say endangered public order and targeted a judicial officer.

The court subsequently ordered that Kwame Baffoe be remanded for two weeks to assist with ongoing investigations, with the case expected to return for further hearing at a later date.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Abronye DC admitted to hospital

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abronye DC had reportedly been admitted to hospital following his release from police custody.

According to party member Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, popularly known as KOKA, he was already unwell when he was invited and subsequently detained by the CID in Accra.

He was said to be in a critical condition and receiving emergency medical care.

Source: YEN.com.gh