Sarkodie has spoken out against xenophobic violence in South Africa after reports emerged that a Ghanaian national had been shot dead during the June 30 protest

The award-winning rapper called on South African citizens to speak up more forcefully, warning that silence from the majority was allowing the situation to worsen

Sarkodie's post drew widespread support from Ghanaians, with many praising him for amplifying calls for African unity and the protection of foreign nationals

Sarkodie has added his voice to mounting outrage over xenophobic violence in South Africa, speaking out after reports confirmed that a Ghanaian national was shot dead during a fresh wave of anti-immigrant attacks.

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie condemns South African's xenophobic attacks after a Ghanaian was killed during a protest. Image credit: Sarkodie , Jacinta

Source: Facebook

The rapper took to his social media pages on July 1, 2026, to share his frustration, describing South Africa as one of his favourite countries while making clear that the violence was completely unacceptable.

"Disappointed in one of my favourite places in the world, SA. I know not everyone out there is involved in this, but this is insane and makes no sense!" he wrote.

Beyond expressing personal disappointment, Sarkodie directed a pointed appeal at ordinary South Africans, urging them to be more vocal in their opposition to the attacks.

Sarkodie argued that the violence is being allowed to escalate partly because those who oppose it are not speaking loudly enough.

"I wish my South African brothers and sisters would speak up against this more strongly because it's getting out of hand. God help our African brothers and sisters out there," he added.

His comments come as videos circulating on social media appear to show groups targeting migrants, with several businesses owned by foreign nationals also reportedly attacked.

The X post of Sarkodie speaking about the Xenophobic attack in South Africa is below:

Reactions to Sarkodie's South Africa xenophobic post

Sarkodie's message struck a chord with fans and followers, who flooded the comments in support.

@alhassan48 wrote:

"The other day it was Nigerian, today it's a Ghanaian 💔"

@withAlvin__ said:

"They have finally done enough!!! This is just sad!"

@soltaybanks commented:

"It's very sad, King."

Vim Lady demands South African president's prosecution

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vim Lady called out the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa after a Ghanaian was shot dead in his Cape Town shop during xenophobic violence on June 30, 2026.

The Ghanaian media personality, also called Afia Pokua, insisted the president must be held personally accountable, demanding he face prosecution at an international court.

Source: YEN.com.gh