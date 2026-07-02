Anti-immigrant activist Phakel'umthakathi distanced himself from the violence that erupted during the June 30 mega protests across KwaZulu-Natal

The activist, one of the organisers behind SA's anti-immigrant campaign, claimed the marches were peaceful and those who caused violence were not part of his movement

His denial sparked backlash from Africans online, who accused him of inciting violence while refusing to take responsibility for its consequences

South African anti-immigrant activist Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, widely known as Phakel'umthakathi, has denied any connection to violence that erupted during nationwide protests on June 30, drawing sharp criticism from the public.

Angry Africans Slam Phakel'umthakathi After Denying Responsibility for Violence at June 30 Protest

Source: Facebook

Speaking after the demonstrations, Phakel'umthakathi told Eyewitness News that the marches were largely peaceful and insisted that anyone who engaged in violence was not affiliated with his movement.

Phakel'umthakathi disowns anti-immigrant protest violence

The activist is one of the key figures behind South Africa's anti-immigrant campaign, alongside March and March's Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Ngizwe Mchunu.

Phakel'umthakathi set the June 30 deadline, demanding that undocumented immigrants leave the country, warning migrants not to rely on government assurances of safety, arguing that his movement held real power on the ground.

While the marches in Durban, which Phakel'umthakathi and Ngobese-Zuma led, were described as largely orderly, Eyewitness News reported that several areas, particularly townships across KwaZulu-Natal, recorded incidents of looting and alleged attacks targeting migrants during the day's unrest.

Below is a Facebook post shared after the protests.

Phakel'umthakathi faces backlash over protest violence

Anti-immigrant activist Phakel'umthakathi 's attempt to separate himself from the violence drew widespread condemnation on social media.

Chris Van Den Berg argued:

"He was one of the leaders so he must take responsibility for the people that followed him."

Glenn Gordon wrote:

"But that was your main objective to loot."

JD Malindima remarked:

"You can't say the kaka is mine, but urine is not mine."

Moses Nasser observed:

"In South Africa, once you organise a protest match, just know it's a looting bonanza, so take responsibility."

Sam Kanyimbi noted:

"Distances himself from violence while he is the one who incites violence."

Harry Mathye put it plainly:

"He started it, he is to be blamed."

Patrick Rudzani offered a more cynical take:

"But did you really expect him to say he was the one responsible for the violence?"

Phakel'umthakathi threatens migrants after June 30

YEN.com.gh previously reported on the beatings and looting that took place during South Africa's anti-immigration protests, as well as Phakel'umthakathi's earlier confrontation with a foreigner in which he set the deadline for migrants to leave the country.

In a viral video, he told a foreigner that he should leave the country before June 30 by himself or face dire consequences afterwards.

"Please respect what we are saying and don't try to oppose what we are doing. Don't listen to the government, police, don't listen to anyone, just listen to us," he said.

The Facebook video of Phakel'umthakathi warning of possible violence towards migrants after June 30 is below.

Ghanaian shot dead in South Africa

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian was shot dead in South Africa amid the unrest over immigration.

Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa confirmed the news, although it remained unclear if the tragedy was directly linked to the protests.

Source: YEN.com.gh