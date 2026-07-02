GHOne TV aired an interview with March & March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma about the June 30 anti-immigration protests in South Africa

The broadcast has drawn heavy backlash after reports emerged that a Ghanaian had been killed during the demonstrations in Durban

Ghanaians condemned both Jacinta and GHOne TV, questioning why the station gave the anti-immigrant activist a platform at such a moment

GHOne TV has come under fierce attack from Ghanaians after airing an interview with South African anti-immigration activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma on July 1, 2026, hours after reports surfaced that a Ghanaian national had been killed during the June 30 protests her movement helped stoke.

The segment, broadcast on the EIB Network-affiliated station's Newsroom programme, featured a female anchor in Accra linking up with Jacinta remotely from South Africa.

GHOne TV Slammed for Interviewing Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma After Ghanaian Killed in SA Protests

Source: Instagram

The March & March founder spoke about the group's protests, which took place in Durban and other South African cities on June 30, justifying the protest and denying her group's involvement in any form of abuse.

"We do not advocate for abuse of anyone. I continuously say that there is March & March and there is about hundreds of other organisations in the country that are anti-illegal immigration. While all of us are all trying to work in the confines of the law

Footage interspersed throughout the broadcast, sourced from Firstpost, showed thousands of demonstrators surging through Durban streets carrying South African flags, with visible moments of confrontation and a heavy security presence. However, there are communities that are taking matters into their own hands, and we always strongly condemn that," she said.

"When we say go back, it is because we want South Africa and Africa to function as neighbours and to thrive in each African country. We do not wish to have a situation where anyone is harmed or going back to their country in a body bag. That is not what we advocate for," she emphasised.

The timing of the interview proved deeply controversial. News had already spread that a Ghanaian had been killed amid the unrest, making Jacinta's insistence on the protests' peaceful nature land badly with viewers back home.

Ghanaians slam GHOne TV, Jacinta over interview

The backlash online was swift and unsparing. Many questioned not just what Jacinta said, but why GHOne TV gave her a platform at all while a fellow Ghanaian lay dead.

Watch the Facebook video of the GHOne TV interview with Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma that sparked the controversy below:

Reactions to the GHOne TV Jacinta interview

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from Ghanaians in response to the interview.

Charles Fini asked:

"But is she an immigration officer?"

Cecil Kwabena wrote:

"Useless interview. Such a big disgrace to your platform."

Kobby Blay said:

"At the time when one of our own has been sh@t, see you glorifying you giving to these afrophobians…some of you guys ankasa, you will tell editorial blablabla as if you are doing this for people who have no mind abi…"

Eyram Francis Oc added:

"Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has never met her biological father and does not know her identity. Her grandparents raised her in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal, after her parents separated before she was born. SUCH A PERSON."

Source: YEN.com.gh