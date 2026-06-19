Founder and overseer of Reign House Chapel International, Prophet Eric Boahen-Uche, responded to critics after a video of his failed Black Stars prophecy resurfaced online

The prophet accused an unidentified colleague of sponsoring bloggers to circulate the old clip in an attempt to discredit him

He had earlier predicted Ghana would lose all three group games at the 2026 World Cup, a claim that was disproved after the Black Stars beat Panama

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Founder and overseer of Reign House Chapel International in Accra, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, has lashed out at critics, including an unidentified colleague, for digging up a video of his failed Black Stars prophecy at the 2026 World Cup.

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche accuses an unidentified colleague of paying bloggers to recirculate a video of his failed Black Stars prophecy. Image credit: Prophet Eric Boahen Uche (Facebook & Twitter)

Source: Instagram

The prophet had made a bold declaration ahead of the tournament, claiming the Black Stars would fail to win a single match at the competition.

That prophecy did not materialise. The Black Stars defeated Panama in their opening game, thanks to a late winner from Caleb Yirenkyi, who Thomas Brandon Asante set up.

A day after the game, Prophet Uche took to social media to announce that the win was the result of divine intervention rather than evidence against his earlier claim.

He said:

"Victories don't come by chance. We fasted and prayed for the Black Stars of Ghana, and all glory to Almighty God for hearing and answering our prayers. The battle ahead still requires more prayer. As a church, we will stand in the gap for our dear nation and the Black Stars to keep winning."

The Instagram post of Prophet Uche crediting prayer for the Black Stars' win is below.

Prophet Uche accuses colleague of sponsoring smear campaign

With many Ghanaians criticising him online, Prophet Uche has responded again, this time accusing an unidentified colleague of being behind the backlash.

According to him, some bloggers were paid to deliberately dig up the video of his failed prophecy and recirculate it in an attempt to discredit him.

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche fired shots at the unnamed colleague, accusing him of sponsoring the circulation of the old prophecy clips to damage his reputation.

Prophet Uche affirmed that nothing could bring him down and that he would continue to share every vision he received, regardless of the criticism.

Speaking at a church service, he said:

"You paid bloggers to dig up and repost my old prophecy videos on X about the Black Stars losing all their World Cup matches, but you cannot bring me down."

The Twitter (X) video of Prophet Uche alleging that bloggers were sponsored to discredit him is below.

Prophet Uche's prophecy about the NPP

Prophet Uche has recently dominated headlines with his prophecies, including one about Ghana's political future. According to him, several Members of Parliament from the National Democratic Congress could lose their seats to the New Patriotic Party in the 2028 elections.

He made the prophecy during a Sunday prophetic sermon at his church, excerpts of which have since circulated widely on social media platforms, including TikTok.

Expanding on his prophecy, the preacher claimed that he saw in a vision the NPP would reclaim nearly 17 parliamentary seats it had previously lost to the NDC.

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche has shared more prophecies lately, including one about the New Patriotic Party. Image credit: Prophet Eric Boahen Uche. (Facebook & Twitter)

Source: Facebook

Tarkwa prophet's Semenyo prediction comes to pass

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, a Ghanaian pastor named Apostle EK Mensah won applause online after his prediction of the player of the match winner in Ghana's game against Panama seemingly came to pass.

About 12 hours before the game, Apostle Mensah of the Christ Vision Chapel International took to Facebook to predict Antoine Semenyo as the man of the match, a forecast that left many Ghanaians stunned once it played out exactly as he had said.

Source: YEN.com.gh