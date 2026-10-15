A video of Pastor Biodun Oladele making a prophetic declaration on September 14, 2026, resurfaced following the death of Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings

The pastor warned of an unexpected death involving a young, promising minister of the gospel, exactly 30 days before Toluwanisings passed away

A second prediction within the same clip has unsettled thousands online, sparking fears about another minister of the gospel

A prophecy delivered by Pastor Biodun Oladele, Founder and Lead Pastor of Spirit Chapel International Church, has swept across social media following the sudden death of Nigerian gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, widely known as Toluwanisings.

Old prophecy linked to Toluwanisings’ death resurfaces, draws attention to another prediction. Credit: @toluwanisings

Source: Facebook

Toluwanisings passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2026, after slumping unexpectedly and being rushed to hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. His family confirmed the tragic news, describing a loss that left his wife, fellow ministers, and the wider gospel music community devastated.

The prophecy that predicted his death

What has since amplified the grief is a resurfaced video clip showing Pastor Biodun making what many are calling a strikingly precise prophetic declaration on September 14, 2026, exactly 30 days before the singer died.

In the footage, which appears to be from a prayer session, the pastor spoke of an impending death within the Christian community involving a young and unexpected individual.

"In the body of Christ there is about to be a great cry. Because someone unexpected to go is going to go. This is a young promising person. And I saw this person all of a sudden is gone," he said.

He continued, describing two separate visions, both involving gospel ministers:

"This is a minister of the gospel. This is a minister. The other person, I see someone like a gospel minister also. Not the first one, but the second one is similar. And this is a gospel minister. Entered the ground."

The video carries on-screen text marking the date of the prophecy as 14/09/2026 and the date of fulfilment as 14/10/2026, the exact day Toluwanisings died.

Second prediction unsettles thousands online

While the apparent fulfilment of the first vision has shaken many viewers, it is the reference to a second minister that has sparked the most alarm. Across Instagram and YouTube comment sections, followers have been debating whether the prophecy points to another death still to come.

Toluwanisings' family confirmed that his passing came without any prior warning, leaving behind his wife, close friends, and a gospel music community still processing the shock of losing a young and celebrated voice.

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Source: YEN.com.gh