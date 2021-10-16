The Kumawood actress uploaded a steamy video expressing confidence in her graceful body

She was filmed in a swimming pool at an unknown location, flaunting her bum in swimwear

Yaa Jackson shared the clip to ring out loud her coming birthday on Monday, October 18

Kumawood actress and singer, Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson, popularly known as Yaa Jackson, has sent her fans into a frenzy with a steamy video.

The Ehw3 Papa singer expressed confidence in her body as she sported swimwear in a swimming pool, and the internet is buzzing with excitement.

She posted the video to ring in the ears of her followers and loved ones that she will clock a new age on Monday, October 18.

Yaa Jackson Twerks Hard as She Shows Off Her Beauty in Hot Swimwear Ahead of her B'day Photo credit: Yaa Jackson

Source: Instagram

Captioning the video

Yaa Jackson was feeling herself as she went about striding and flexing her grit.

In a video uploaded on her Instagram page, she also twerks and flashes her contagious smiles.

Captioning the video, she wrote:

''In advance birthday to me .''

Meanwhile, Yaa Jackson, in September, made the trends when she had a wardrobe malfunction during her performance at Djwobeti's birthday jam.

Born Ishmael Baah, Djwobeti42, an on-air disc jockey artiste at Hitz FM and Joy FM, clocked a year older in September, and he celebrated it in grand style with an event that saw the likes of Yaa Jackson in attendance.

During her performance on stage, Yaa Jackson, also an actress, did not bring her experience as a movie star to bear when she had the wardrobe malfunction, making it obvious she had a situation on stage.

Source: Yen.com.gh