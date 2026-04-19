“He Gave Me a Note”: Ibrahim Mahama Thanks Akufo-Addo for His Role in Securing Damang Mine Takeover
- Ibrahim Mahama, the founder of Engineers & Planners, thanked former President Akufo-Addo for facilitating the Damang Mine takeover
- Addressing the gathering at the official takeover of the mines concession, Ibrahim Mahama shared the role Akufo-Addo played in securing the mine
- President Mahama's brother also narrated how Engineers & Planners conducted thorough assessments before securing the mine concession
Ibrahim Mahama, the Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners, expressed his profound gratitude to former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the role he played in the company's takeover of the Damang Mine in the Western Region.
President Mahama's brother was speaking during the official takeover ceremony of the mine concession held at Damang on Saturday, April 18, 2026.
Ibrahim Mahama spoke about the long process leading to the transition of the mine from Gold Fields Ghana Limited to Engineers & Planners.
He recounted that the transition started after Gold Fields stated its intention to end operations in 2022. They then started a structured handover process.
Ibrahim Mahama added that the government was helpful during the negotiations between him and Gold Fields. He stated that ex-President Akufo-Addo's decisive role in the process helped his course.
"I went there, and I must thank our former President. He gave me a document to sit with Gold Fields, negotiate, and keep the mine going."
He indicated that the outcome was not only a commercial arrangement but part of a broader effort to demonstrate Ghanaian capacity in large-scale mining operations.
"So I engaged the government and told them that mining is not just buying equipment and working in there. It is the key people that you need to put together."
He added that his company did a detailed technical and financial assessment before securing the concession, including a bankable study and financing arrangements with international and local banks.
“We did a bankable study. We looked at it and noticed that we could do it. We approached a few of the banks in here. One has given us 650 million, another 600 million,” he noted.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh