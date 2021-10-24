Davido and ex-fiancee, Chioma's son, Ifeanyi clocked two on October 20 and he was lovingly celebrated by his parents and their fans on social media

Chioma had earlier thrown a small intimate party to mark the special occasion, even through Davido was absent

In a video which has made the rounds on social media, the singer and the mother of his son came together since their separation to give their son a befitting 2nd birthday party

Whenever any of Davido's kids celebrate their birthday, it is always a carnival and Ifeanyi's party did not falls short of expectation.

Davido's only son, Ifeanyi whom he had with ex-fiancee, Chioma Rowland clocked two on October 20 and a huge party was thrown for him on October 23.

Davido and Chioma at Ifeanyi's 2nd birthday party Photo credit: @davido

Ifeanyi's star-studded birthday party

Davido and Chioma put aside their differences and came together for what would be the first time, to celebrate their son.

Ifeanyi's jungle themed party happened in a well-decorated hall which had member of his father's label DMW present as well as family members.

The party boasted of at least three huge cakes and different food items on the menu, the children as well as adults present had fun.

Watch clips below:

Reactions

succylanto1:

"I love Davido he's always there for all his kids."

allimerry:

"These two are fronting, they definitely together."

cleaninginlagos:

"Yassss. I want them together sooo bad!!"

ogieaby:

"This relationship that was almost altar bound? What went wrong???"

attractions_lifestyle:

"Nice one I applaud their maturity, not everyone can!"

enity_nda:

"They look good together."

ifedolls_store:

"What really happened between them? like there's no chemistry."

Davido absent at Ifeanyi's party thrown by Chioma

Davido's Chioma celebrated her son Ifeanyi's birthday in a beautiful way on the evening of Wednesday, October 20.

The businesswoman organised a small house party for her son and it saw the attendance of some friends, close family members and their kids.

Photos and videos on Chioma's Instagram story also revealed a portion of the house that was beautifully decorated for the birthday boy. Various kinds of small chops were made available.

Davido and his crew members seemed to be absent at the party as they were not spotted in any of the videos and photos online.

