A lady who bears a striking resemblance to Moesha Boduong has surfaced on social media

She has all her features almost similar to Moesha's with the exception of their dentition

YEN.com.gh took interest in publishing this photo because it has been trending on social media

A photo of a lady with a striking resemblance to Moesha Boduong has surfaced on the internet.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, the lady has the same complexion as Moesha, same physiognomy.

The only difference between the two is the teeth - the other lady has a gap between her canines, what is called diastema.

A collage of Moesha Boduong. Photo credit: @moeshaboduong/Instagram

Another thing that caught YEN.com.gh’s eyes is their head size and shape almost looking like twins.

Not much is known about the lady. YEN.com.gh took interest in publishing the photo as it has been making rounds on the internet.

Source: Yen.com.gh