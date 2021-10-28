Actress Yvonne Nelson has got Ghanaians admiring her with a new video

She is seen in a new video having quality time at her YN Island located at Ada Foah

Yvonne is seen 'hanging' in the air and many have wondered how she got there

The YN Island is just one of Yvonne's many businesses

Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has got fans talking with a video of her enjoying her YN Island located at Ada Foah in the Greater Accra Region.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Yvonne is seen hanging in the air with the support of some white chains supporting long poles standing in the water.

The actress is all alone with her earphones obviously enjoying some good music.

A collage of Yvonne Nelson on the Island. Photo credit: @yvonnenelsongh/Instagram

Reaction

Many people have reacted to the video with the majority wondering how Yvonne got to where she was resting.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

sequre_nation: “How did you get there.”

kwame_blakka: “How did you get there.”

margaret_spierce: “very alluring.”

esme_actually: “@sequre_nation I’ve been asking myself same! How did she get in there??”

blesskrissbrynkoomson: “@sequre_nation I'm still imagining how she did that.”

comedianwaris: “Enjoying on the island without me is a sin.”

augustinamaameefua: “Minding her business.”

Business woman

Meanwhile, YN Island is just one of Yvonne Nelson's businesses.

The actress owned a pre-school, Just Like Mama, located at the plush East Legon Hills in Accra.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published photos and videos of the school that has modern facilities, including a swimming pool.

Source: Yen.com.gh