Billionaire businessman Elon Musk has got many talking on social media after playing a fatherly role to his adorable son identified as X Æ A-Xii

In the cute photo Musk shared on Instagram, he could be seen carrying X Æ A-Xii on his lap while making a phone call

Many Instagram users took to the comment section of the billionaire's post to share their thought on the father-son moment

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk and his son, X Æ A-Xii, have got people talking with their cute father-son photo which the Tesla CEO shared on his Instagram page.

In the photo, Elon could be seen making a phone call while carrying X Æ A-Xii on his lap. The baby pulled the collar of his father's t-shirt.

Elon Musk and his son, X Æ A-Xii recently got many talking online. Photo credit: @elonrmuskk

Source: UGC

Family first

In the adorable photos that got positive reactions from social media users, Elon Musk has further proven that no matter how busy one can be, one's family should always be a priority.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Many react

Many soon flooded the comment section of the billionaire's post to share their thoughts on the photo.

An Instagram user identified as @svlylmzzz said:

"Even if you are a reformer who saved the world, you will always be a father to someone."

@corvus_gargoyle wrote:

"Yo is that WiFi code?"

@ali.campbell0 commented:

"Yes !!! from south africa, when are we getting tesla?"

@cameronpruett said:

"Elon waking up to post at 4:20 am."

Elon Musk changes baby's name

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Elon Musk and his wife Grimes changed their baby boy’s name after being told the initial one did not comply with their state’s laws.

Their little boy shocked the world when people found out that his name was X Æ A-12 Musk, a never heard of moniker.

For weeks, the couple struggled to explain to people how the name was pronounced and assured their fans they were actually serious about the name they gave their child.

After enjoying around three weeks of the innovative tag, their followers found out under California law, names can only be limited to letters of the alphabet.

Source: Yen