Mike Sonko has sparked strong online reactions after publicly sharing a video of his health check-up, including an HIV test conducted

The former Nairobi Governor briefly panicked when he misread the test results, but a nurse confirmed that the outcome was negative

Despite the emotional moment, Sonko said he would have shared the result publicly regardless and also disclosed he has gained a kilogram

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Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has triggered widespread reactions on social media after publicly sharing details of an HIV test conducted during a routine medical check-up he posted online.

The politician, known for frequently documenting aspects of his personal life and fitness journey, uploaded a video showing himself undergoing a series of health examinations supervised by medical professionals.

Mike Sonko, a Kenyan politician, sparks emotional reactions after leaking his HIV status online. Photo credit Toko.co.ke.

Source: UGC

In the footage, Sonko invited healthcare workers to carry out several standard tests as part of monitoring his wellbeing during his ongoing weight loss programme.

According to a report sighted on TUKO.co.ke, the medical checks included blood sugar, cholesterol, uric acid, and glucose levels, among others.

Sonko share medical test results online

An HIV test was also conducted, with Sonko choosing to film the entire process and later share the outcome with his followers.

At one point in the video, Sonko appeared momentarily unsettled when he thought the test kit had shown two lines, which would have indicated a positive result.

However, the attending nurse clarified that only one line was visible, confirming a negative result.

The moment quickly became a talking point among viewers, many of whom reacted strongly to his decision to make such personal health information public.

Sonko reacts to test outcome

Despite the brief confusion, Sonko said he would still have shared the results regardless of what they showed.

“I thought that it was two lines, but it is not, it is just like that. There’s a bit of a problem with the HIV testing today, but we’re continuing with the exercise exercise from where we left,” he said.

During the same session, Sonko also checked his weight and discovered he now weighs 80 kilograms.

He revealed he had gained one kilogram while travelling recently as he assisted with funeral arrangements for the late Anita Mugweru.

The video continues to generate debate online, with many praising his openness while others question the decision to publicly disclose such sensitive medical information.

Ibrahim sets up business for Ghanaian man

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian returnee linked to a viral xenophobia-related incident in South Africa, had secured a job offer from businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Anani Quashie, said the support is aimed at helping him rebuild his life back home.

Meanwhile, government is preparing a wider voluntary repatriation exercise for citizens in South Africa, with over 200 people already expressing interest.

Source: YEN.com.gh