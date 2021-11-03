Ohemaa has constantly wowed her fans and followers with photos of herself

The pretty girlfriend of singer, Fameye has always been known for posting photos without makeup

Today, YEN.com.gh brings you 15 photos of the pretty goddess that show she has the best natural face yet

Bridget Agyeman Boateng, the ever-beautiful girlfriend of Ghanaian Afrobeats and Hiplife singer, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, famed as Fameye, has always dazzled in her photos.

The pretty young lady who is noted for always showing off her natural beauty online almost all the time appears on social media without makeup.

She has kept so much at this that many of her fans and followers appreciate her natural beauty and always compliment her on it.

Ohemaa photos. Source: Instagram/@ohemaa_.

Source: Instagram

Apart from her exceptional beauty, the young businesswoman has a unique and infectious mild smile that is a sight for sore eyes.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Her photos also prove that she has a taste for good, quality outfits but makes sure she slays around the theme of simplicity.

As a result, many fans and followers of the pretty young lady flock to the comment section to heap praises on her.

Today, YEN.com.gh brings you 14 photos of Ohemaa that show she has the best and cutest natural face in Ghana.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Sumsum flaunts lookalike granny as fans react

Meanwhile, popular Kumawood actor, Yaw Adu, known by many as Sumsum Ahuofedua, has warmed hearts online after he posted a video of himself and his grandmother online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the diminutive actor, Sumsum Ahuofedua was seen seated in front of a room with his granny.

The duo was having a hearty conversation when they were filmed by someone who also appeared to be struck by the chemistry between grandmother and grandson.

Source: Yen