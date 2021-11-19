John Mahama's daughter-in-law, Asma Mahama, has been drawing massive attention on social media with her stunning photos.

Asma, who is married to the former president's first son, Shafik, is not only beautiful but has got a great sense of fashion.

She is originally from Algeria but resides in Dubai with her husband.

Asma Mahama: 9 stunning Photos of John Mahama's Pretty first daughter-in-law who is from Algeria

Source: Instagram

Her beauty is unquestionable and YEN.com.gh has gathered 9 of the most beautiful of her.

1. Is she not beautiful?

2. Simple and hot:

3. Looks stunning in black:

4. Always taken the shine:

5. With her husband:

6. Flaunting her flawless beauty:

7. Check her swag:

8. Shinning like a star:

9. Looks good in jeans:

