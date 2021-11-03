Kwesi Arthur his lost more than his voice after he stormed Bogoso to support Fameye

While on stage, one fan jumped unto the stage and hugged him tightly which gave others a chance to 'steal'

The Grind Day hitmaker was in Bogoso to support colleague Fameye in his Family Concert

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior famed as Kwesi Arthur, has lost something that belongs to him during a concert in Bogoso.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram page of blogger Zionfelix, Kwesi Arthur was seen performing in front of a huge crowd at Fameye's Family Concert.

While singing one of his popular songs, a fan stormed the stage and knelt before the Woara singer while hugging him tightly.

It took some time before the loyal fan was weaned off the feet of the musician and sent back into the crowd.

However, a bizarre incident followed immediately as Kwesi Arthur switched songs to sing his popular Woara song.

Kwesi Arthur was seen asking the fans to wave their handkerchiefs or shirts as he was seen holding up what looked like a towel.

All of a sudden, some of the fans of the singer started grabbing his legs and one person was brave to pull off the socks of the singer.

After the first leg was pulled off, Kwesi Arthur availed himself for the other sock to be removed by the fan who desperately wanted to keep them as souvenirs.

One security man at the event tried to stop the 'theft' but Kwesi Arthur pushed him back and allowed it to take place.

He then had to perform completely barefooted and managed to work the crowd up with his back to back hit songs.

Medikal claims he stole a microphone from the same Bogoso show

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong famed as AMG Medikal has claimed that he stole a microphone from a show he recently attended in a part of the country.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram Stories, Medikal was seen flaunting a microphone while seated in what looked like a car.

It looked as though the rapper had performed already at the show and was leaving but he allegedly did not leave empty-handed.

