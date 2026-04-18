Mohammed Kudus’ high-profile transfer to Tottenham last summer placed him under intense pressure to live up to the hefty £55 million fee

Ex-Ghana Premier League standout Stephen Manu is confident Kudus has the resilience and ability to bounce back stronger

Mohammed Kudus has registered three goals and six assists in 26 appearances for Tottenham this season

An injury has kept Kudus out of action since January 7, he is now a major doubt for Ghana's 2026 World Cup

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When Mohammed Kudus completed his high-profile move to Tottenham Hotspur from West Ham United last summer, expectations immediately surged around the Ghanaian star.

The reported £55 million transfer fee placed the versatile winger under intense scrutiny from the outset, with fans and pundits quickly debating whether he could live up to the price tag.

Injury halts Mohammed Kudus' rise at Tottenham Hotspur, as he could miss the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

Much of the early conversation centred on his ability to justify Spurs’ significant investment and adapt to the demands of a new system at one of England’s biggest clubs.

At first glance, Mohammed Kudus’s numbers at Tottenham Hotspur present a respectable output. Across all competitions, he has registered three goals and six assists in 26 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

On paper, that return would be viewed as fairly solid for many attacking players adjusting to a new environment. However, modern football places far greater emphasis on consistent end product from wide attackers, especially at elite Premier League clubs.

In that context, Kudus’ figures fall slightly short of the expectations typically placed on a high-profile winger carrying a significant transfer fee and expected to make decisive contributions week in, week out.

That said, context matters. The Nima-born talent moved to north London following a relatively underwhelming 2024/25 season with West Ham, where he managed five goals and four assists in 35 appearances.

The Hammers reportedly viewed his limited output as a major reason to sell, meaning Kudus arrived at Spurs fully aware that he needed improved numbers in his debut campaign to answer critics and prove his former side wrong.

Mohammed Kudus of Tottenham Hotspur is set to undergo surgery. Image credit: Clive Rose

Source: Getty Images

Kudus’ injury setback at Tottenham

Unfortunately for the 25-year-old, things have not gone according to plan so far. Just as Mohammed Kudus was starting to adapt and build momentum within Tottenham Hotspur’s attacking system, he was halted by injury at a crucial stage of his development.

According to Flashscore, the Black Stars playmaker has not featured for Spurs since January 7, missing the last six matches and halting any momentum he was building.

On Thursday, April 9, Tottenham confirmed that Mohammed Kudus has suffered a setback in his injury recovery process and, as such, would need a potential surgery.

Kudus could miss 2026 World Cup

Meanwhile, according to Talksport, the former Ajax playmaker is likely to miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as he is set to miss the rest of the 2025/26 club football season.

Tottenham games Kudus could miss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh examined the number of matches Mohammed Kudus could miss after Tottenham confirmed his latest injury setback.

New Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi, who was counting on Kudus's urgent availability, would take charge of his maiden game against Sunderland on Sunday.

Source: YEN.com.gh