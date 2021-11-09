Prince David Osei has taken time to celebrate his kids on social media

The popular Ghanaian actor decided to share a photo of his kids while they were on their way to school

Prince David Osei is not noted for flaunting his family on social media like other celebs do

Outspoken Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei, has warmed hearts on social media with a photo of his three kids who looked all grown up.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram handle of the actor, Prince David Osei decided to show off his kids who are all of school-going age on his timeline.

From the photo, the three kids of the popular actor appeared to be having a thrilling time as they prepared to leave for school.

Photos of Prince David Osei. Source: Instagram/@princedavidosei

Source: Instagram

The first child, a boy, appeared to be the one responsible for his sisters' safety as he was seen trying to hug one while the other sister sat close to him.

All three kids looked all-grown-up as they masked up and had their backpacks on ready to face the day.

After posting the photo, actor Prince David Osei captioned it:

"SEEDS... Trinity 444 555"

This is one of the rare times that the actor has flaunted his kids on social media since he is not noted for doing that often.

Celebs and fans of Prince David Osei react to the photo

Some colleagues as well as fans of the actor took to the comment section to drop lovely messages under the post.

leggosman1 commented:

"David is always simple and caring"

__magdee wrote:

"Woooo... adorable"

Bismark The Joke dropped some love and fire emojis under the post.

chukwuebuka740 complimented the kids:

"Great seeds"

_brianna.mundi noted:

"Beautiful family"

