Moment Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale met at IGP's meeting with celebs pop up

Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and other industry players were spotted in a video arriving at the Police Headquarters to meet with the IGP

The dancehall gems were seen chatting with much excitement as they make way to the meeting grounds

Other celebrities spotted in the meeting includes Afia Schwarzenegger, A- Plus, KKD, Abeiku Santana, and more

Ghanaian dancehall acts, Shatta Wale known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah and Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla have met once again.

The duo was part of invited guests at a stakeholder meeting with Ghana's current Inspector General of Police, Dr George Dampare.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Ghanaian blogger Ghhyper, the dancehall artistes were seen 'vibing' as they got ready to meet the IGP.

Photos of Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale. Source: Instagram/@ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

The two music gems were seen in a cheerful state making their way to the auditorium for the much-anticipated meeting with the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Dampare.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale were part of some selected personalities in Ghana's creative arts industry who had been extended an invitation to a stakeholder meeting with the police hierarchy.

IGP meets with the creative Industry

This closed-door meeting with the creative arts follows the initiative by the IGP to meet with diverse interest groups across the social strata to interact on better policing in Ghana.

Other celebrities present at the meeting included Kuami Eugene, Afia Schwarzenegger, A-Plus, Kofi Okyere Darko and John Dumelo.

Afia Schwarzenneger finally meets the IGP

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on a video showing outspoken Ghanaian actress, TV and radio show host, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwarzenneger steeping out of her home.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of the actress, Schwar claimed she was on her way to meet the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Dampare.

According to her, the police chief was like an "uncle" to her - an indication that the meeting was going to be a friendly one.

Source: Yen.com.gh