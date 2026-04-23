Actor Sylvester Madu has debunked hard times claims, sharing a business trip to London for goods sourcing

A video showing Madu selling clothes had sparked speculation, but he insisted on his legitimate entrepreneurial activities

Fans rally in support, challenging critics and reaffirming the importance of honest work in tough times

Nollywood actor Sylvester Madu has dismissed claims that he has fallen on hard times, after footage of him displaying clothes and calling on buyers sparked widespread speculation that he had resorted to selling second-hand clothing, known in Ghana as 'fose', to make ends meet.

In a video, he indicated that a viral video showing him selling clothes was taken while he was doing his legitimate business.

Nollywood Actor Sylvester Madu Speaks After Viral Video of Him Selling Fose: "I Dey Sell My Market"

Source: Instagram

Sylvester Madu sells 'fose' on the streets

Madu's controversy began months ago when a clip surfaced online showing him displaying clothes on the floor in what many assumed was a second-hand market, triggering mixed reactions across social media.

Madu had also recently been spotted at Evangelist Ebuka Obi's Zion Prayer Movement Outreach (ZPMO) ministry, adding to public curiosity about his current circumstances.

The actor had remained silent on the matter until now, until he decided to address the rumours in a recent video shared online.

Madu pushed back firmly against that narrative, pointing to his location in the video and challenging viewers to determine whether it resembled an okrika market. He appeared to be inside a large mall or airport, with people moving around with luggage and others seated in conversation.

He explained that he had travelled to London to source goods which he intended to ship back to Nigeria for commercial sale, a straightforward import business, not a sign of financial distress.

Far from being embarrassed, the actor said he had no intention of stopping his business and told those who had recorded and circulated the footage that they were free to keep talking.

The clarification drew strong support from fans, many of whom turned on the critics directly.

Several supporters questioned whether those mocking the actor would step in to feed him and his family, arguing he was simply engaged in honest, legitimate work. Others echoed the sentiment, saying no one should be ridiculed for finding a way to earn a living.

A small number of sceptics questioned whether the video was recent, with one commenter suggesting Madu looked "too fresh" for the footage to be current. The remark was swiftly met with backlash from defenders who insisted the video was genuine.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh