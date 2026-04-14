Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's old prophecy about the Mahama government has resurfaced after his visa-free initiative for Africans

In the video, the man of God detailed how John Dramani's governance would go, highlighting how he would make travel easy

The resurfaced prediction has triggered massive reactions on social media, with Ghanaians sharing their diverse opinions

An old prophecy of the leader of Prophetic Life Embassy, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, about President John Dramani Mahama's government has resurfaced.

Prophet Telvin Sowah's old prophecy about Mahama's government resurfaces after his visa free program. Image credit: Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

The footage, back-dated to December 2024, believed to be after the election, saw the man of God detailing how Ghana's leader would govern the country. According to him, he will do very well in adjusting so many things in the country.

Prophet Telvin emphatically stated that when Mahama is sworn into power, he would improve the country's public relations (international relations) to put value to its name as well as improve how people moved in and out of the country.

"The NDC government would strengthen its public relations, and that will improve travel. Ghanaians would be able to travel to other countries easily like our name made sense in the international market. The name Ghana would be valued," he said

Following Ghana's recent launch of a free visa policy for all African nationals, to reportedly promote tourism and the government's ability to secure more visa-free waivers for Ghanaians, many believe Prophet Telvin Sowah's prophecy is beginning to unfold as predicted.

The man of God further spoke about the third year of Mahama's government, claiming it would be the best year as things would have been placed in order and there would be no complaints about hardship, as indicated by Prophet Telvin.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei is below:

Reactions to Prophet Telvin Sowah's Mahama prophecy

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following the resurfaced video of Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei about Mahama's government.

Emma wrote:

"How can I stop listening to this great man."

Delpieroo wrote :

"I have never scroll pass this prophet message before, very genuine."

Ishmael Kapyatila wrote:

"What a prophet we have in Ghana!"

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's Bola Tinubu prophecy

Prophet Telvin once caused a stir with a prophecy about the Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in an interview on Accra FM, the founder and leader of Prophetic Life Embassy, disclosed that there was a catalyst he was working on about Nigeria because, from what he saw in the spiritual realm, there might be division in the country.

According to Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, some citizens will go after Bola Tinubu and remove him from his position illegally, triggering the president to run to Ghana. He claimed that President John Dramani Mahama would save his life as he would offer him accommodation.

The man God added that some politicians in power would be involved in corrupt activities that would spike anger among citizens of Nigeria.

Prophet Telvin further stated that there would be fight and death cases reported in Nigeria before and during that election, which is expected to take place in January 2027, due to a vision he had.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin prophesying about Tinubu is below:

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei shares a doom prophecy for Nigeria and its president, Bola Tinubu. Image credit: Bola Tinubu, Telvin Sowah Adjei

Source: Facebook

Prophet Telvin Sowah’s prophecy about NAPO

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin shared a prophecy for Dr Bawumia's 2024 running mate, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, widely known as NAPO, ahead of the 2028 election.

The man of God cautioned the politician against being sure that he will still be selected on the presidential ticket because, in a vision, Bawumia was presented with two options, but unfortunately, he did not feature as one of the two "chosen ones”.

Prophet Telvin argued that NAPO should position himself well and work his political capital to maintain his position in the 2028 election.

Source: YEN.com.gh