The wedding of Anita Sefa Boakye, daughter of the owner of Anita Hotel in Kumasi, is one week old and it is still the talk of the town.

Anita got married to Barima Osei Mensah, the owner of Adinkra Pie, in a big wedding in the Ashanti regional capital of Kumasi.

The lavish wedding which started on Friday, November 6, 2021, lasted for four days with different activities on each day until it was climaxed with a polo party the next Monday.

Anita Sefa Boakye's earring costs over GHC40,000 Photo source: @focusnblur, @sweet_maame_adwoa

The latest to come out of the wedding is the indication that Anita wore an earring worth over GHC40,000 for the main event.

A photo of Anita Sefa Boakye’s expensive wedding earring has popped up online. I's a Black Onyx, Malachite & Diamond drop earrings in 18K yellow gold from Bloomingdale.

A check on Bloomingdale's website shows that the earrings cost 6,800 dollars (over GHC 40,000).

