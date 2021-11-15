Cecilia Marfo has finally opened up on why she asked her assistant, Fire to take some steps back

According to her, Fire, a 60-year-old woman, was too clingy and she wanted her to go back for a time of worship

Fire has become a household name after her name was mentioned in the viral 'What Shawa Say' trend

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian songstress, Cecilia Marfo, has opened up on the reason she asked her assistant nicknamed Fire to go back and join in singing the song.

While speaking in an interview on Adom TV's Ahosepe Xtra, Cecilia Marfo said she asked Fire, her 60-year-old assistant to join in the singing when it was time for worship.

According to her, Fire was standing too close and might interrupt the flow of worship - a need for her to go back to allow some space at the front.

The Afunu Mu Ba hitmaker said Fire even got angry after she was asked to go back so she (Cecilia) had to make a joke to lighten the situation.

This was what necessitated the gospel singer to say "wo nan naa" - a statement that changed Fire's mood.

Many people have tried to find out what necessitated Cecilia Marfo to order Fire to go back but now, the answer has finally come to solve the mystery.

The 60-year-old woman once appeared in a video together with Cecilia Marfo which saw them sending shoutouts to some men of God.

