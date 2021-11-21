Veteran actress, Maame Dokono, has recounted how a woman from WAJU (present-day DOVVSU) stormed her Peace and Love Orphanage to arrest her

She narrated that the woman came with 10 police officers to her school

Maame Dokono was detailing her biggest regret in her career and life

Veteran actress, Maame Dokono, has recounted how a woman from the Women and Juvenile Unit - WAJU (present-day DOVVSU) and ten policemen stormed her orphanage to arrest her.

Maame Dokono, born Grace Omaboe, was established that she regrets setting up the charity home, Peace and Love Orphanage, and getting arrested for it.

The star of the Akan drama series, Obra, was detailing her biggest regret in her career and life on UTV's United Showbiz monitored by YEN.com.gh.

Maame Dokono Recounts How a Woman and Armed Policemen Stormed Her School to Arrest Her

She noted that she decided to use her house as an orphanage to cater to children abandoned by their parents but was targeted because of politics.

Recounting how the incident unfolded, she said:

''I was out of the country by then; I was told they went to my school and found something. I quickly returned to Ghana. When I left the airport, I was asked to report to the Women and Juvenile Unit (WAJU), present-day DOVVISU. The next day I went to WAJU and reported myself. I went there every day.

''[One day], a woman from WAJU came to my school with 10 armed policemen to arrest me. She held me by the neck, and I also did the same and asked her to go because I would come to the office. She left, and I made some calls and reported there,'' she said.

