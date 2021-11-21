Maame Dokonor recounted how lesbians queued at hotels to chase her during an interview

The actress stated she dated David Dontoh for over 10 years

The actress disclosed that she admiration from both men and women

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Maame Dokono, known in real life as Grace Omaboe, has revealed that lesbians who intended to date her spent long hours waiting at hotels just to propose to her.

The ace screen goddess, Maame Dokono, detailed how lesbians did everything in their might to get her attention.

In an interview with Nana Ama McBrown on United Showbiz, Maame Dokono mentioned that these women, mostly individuals who had stayed abroad for years swarmed to the hotels she was lodging in during her concert tours for a chance to propose to her.

"Everyone who met me expressed their interest in me. I even had women making advances towards me. Some of these women could wait long hours at the hotel entrance just to see me, especially women who have stayed outside Ghana." she stated.

The actress also opened up about her relationship with ace actor David Dontoh during the interview. She stated they dated for over 10 years and she felt entirely safe with him because of how protective he was.

"Apart from the men who were after me, women also loved me. Yes, so in order not to spoil me, I had him (David Dontoh). I was with him all the time so people thought we were married. It was just recently that he decided to go, even with that If I had agreed to marry him we could have settled. At that time, I had already given birth to four children so I thought that I couldn't waste his time as a young man so he should go," Grace Omaboe disclosed.

