Actor Chris Attoh's ex-wife, Damilola Adegbite, has stunned her Instagram followers with her looks in new photos

The reinvented actress, now an author launched a new book titled 'Reset'

Damiola Adegbite turned up at her book launch serving us Rihanna 2014 CDFA vibes

Her marriage to the Ghanaian actor hit the rocks in 2017

The ex-wife of Popular Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh, Damilola Adegbite has shared a stunning photo of herself looking entirely regal and stylish like Rihana does.

Damilola Adegbite has reinvented herself quietly as she launched the next chapter of her life in her new book titled ‘Reset’ dazzling in a pink long dress trench coat and we just can't have enough of her.

She turned up at her book launch with a beauty to behold as she did justice to the famous Rihanna 2014 CDFA Awards make-up and laid hair edges.

Photos of Damiola and Rihanna.source:instagram/@adedamee @solimenephotography

Source: Instagram

Actress and Television personality, Damilola Adegbite is gradually coming gaining herself back after her failed marriage to Ghanaian hunk Chris Attoh, with whom they both have a male child.

Beset by her marital mishap, Adegbite had closely kept mute and been on a long hiatus from interviews as she believed it was going to cause her more harm than good.

Her new book breaks her silence as she opens up to her past, present and future. Titled: “Reset: The Mind-Body Approach to a New You”, the new author, is back serving us the very best of looks and sharing love across to fans.

Chris Attoh is not a 'real man'

Meanwhile, the actress clearly seems to have gotten over her matrimonial misfortune as she subtly jabbed her ex-husband in an earlier report by YEN.com.gh.

According to the Nigerian actress, the next time she gets married, she will get married to a real man. Her comment is seen as a direct jab at the popular Ghanaian actor and the television personality.

In an interview, when asked whether she will be getting married again after parting ways with Chris Attoh she said:

“Of course, why not? I never say never. This time, I will be looking out for a man; he has to be a man (in the real sense of the word). I don’t try to foresee things as I prefer to live in the moment."

