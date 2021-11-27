Nana Yeboah has shown his culinary skills as he cooked for Jackie Appiah, Kalsoume Sinare, and others

Jackie who was impressed with Nana Yeboah's food, rice and stew, has described it as nice

She shared a video of their discussion about the food on Instagram stories

Star actress Jackie Appiah has rated the culinary skills of Kumawood actor Nana Yeboah in a new video. In the video, Jackie described Nana Yeboah as a good cook.

Jackie, Nana Yeboah, Kalsoume Sinare, and others are currently in France to premiere a movie called She Male and Fire & Ice.

Since they arrived in the French capital of Paris, Nana Yeboah has been hanging out with Jackie Appiah and Kalsoume, and others.

Jackie Appiah has rated the cooking skills of Nana Yeboah Photo source: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

In their latest video shared on Jackie's Instagram stories, the trio was seen discussing food Nana Yeboah prepared for them.

According to Jackie, Nana Yeboah had cooked rice and stew for them to eat. Nana Yeboah was, however, displeased that one of those who ate the food had said it was not nice.

He dared that person to come and cut onions for them to see if he can cook.

Jackie, on the other hand, indicated that the food was nice and thus gave Nana Yeboah a pass.

Interestingly, most of the conversation between the trio was had in English.

Check out the video which has been uploaded on Instagram blog, Sweet_Maame_Adwoa:

Source: Yen