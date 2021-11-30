Veteran actress Maame Dokono's daughter, Sabrina Adarkwa, recently released stunning photos to celebrate her birthday

The photos showed Sabrina to be an elegant young lady with an hourglass figure

Following her birthday post, YEN.com.gh has gathered more of Sabrina's beautiful photos

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Sabrina Adarkwa, one of the children of veteran actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, recently mesmerized social media.

Sabrina, the fifth child of Maame Dokono, released stunning photos on her Instagram page to flaunt her beauty as she celebrated her birthday.

The photos of Sabrina showed her to be a well-endowed young lady with a near-perfect hourglass shape.

Maame Dokono's last daughter Sabrina Adarkwa is looking gorgeous Photo source: @sabrinaadarkwa

Source: Instagram

Apart from her shapely figure, Sabrina who also happens to be the last female child of her mother possed a fine face. She also exhibited a high sense of fashion just like her mother.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Following Sabrina's lovely birthday photos, YEN.com.gh has stumbled upon some of the previous posts on her page and she looked splendid.

Check out 10 of the most beautiful photos of Sabrina as shared on her Instagram:

1. Sabrina dazzled when attended the wedding of Sam Korankye Ankrah's daughter:

2. Another stunning wedding guest look:

3. Sabrina dazzling in black:

4. One of Sabrina's stunning looks on her birthday:

5. Another birthday look from Sabrina:

6. She is looking 'golden' in this outfit:

7. Sitting with the champagne:

8. This outfit really brings out Sabrina's figure

9. A long dress worn in style:

10. She is looking like 'snow white':

11. A hair and dress colour combination:

From the photos, Sabrina is a very beautiful and stylish young woman.

Maame Dokono honoured on McBrown's show

Meanwhile, Sabrina's mother was recently honoured by United Television (UTV).

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Maame Dokono was the guest on the station's United Showbiz hosted by Nana Ama McBrown on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

After sharing her life story and experiences, Maame Dokono was gifted a number of items on the show.

The gift included a brand new 65-inch smart television, a four-door refrigerator, and cash of GHC 10,000.

Source: Yen.com.gh